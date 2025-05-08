Column: this is all Trump's economy now





Ok, I was in pain about President Trump. On the eve of its inauguration, I wrote a chronicle establishing, with data, how an economy inherited from the economy; A large financial company said it in the 1920s. My point was less to counter Trump's claims that President Biden had destroyed the economy, and more to offer a pre-piece to what I expected was Trump efforts to steal the credit for having repaired what was not broken.

I don't have (or almost anyone else anticipated) how fast Trump would break this heritage rather than letting the right times roll. Admittedly, its billionaire donors have banned that it would not trigger a world trade war that they had on it to reduce their taxes and their regulations. However, even those of us who took the candidate Trump on the floor on the beautiful prices have been amazed when he imposed self-reinforcements with almost all nations of the world and an antarctic island of Penguins.

So now, instead of taking credit for a good economy that Biden has given, Trump blame for damage to Trumps' own actions. Slides of the stock market, reduced 401 (K) s, higher price, negative growth of the first quarter, recession of recession all Bidens armchairs, explains Trump. I think the good parts are the Trump economy and the bad parts are Biden's economy, he said on NBCS meet the press on Sunday.

Regarding the right pieces, a new page on the White House website entitled Trump Effect boasts that its policies have triggered billions of dollars of new investments in American manufacturing, technology and infrastructure. The Washington Post examined the promised investments listed on the page and found that they mainly reflected regular commercial costs or came out of these bad days of Biden.

In any case, it is quite rich to ensure that the president boasts of ensuring that companies invest more in the United States when his own family businesses are on a tear that invests in the Middle East and Asia. (Except for the interest of Donald Trump Jr. in a new Washington club only at the invitation; nothing says that the populist as half a million dollars of private clubs.)

On April 30, just after the government's report on the slowdown in savings, we displayed Trump, our country was going to explode, but we have to get rid of the overhang of Biden. Be patient !!! He will not say how long the Americans should wait, but at least after Christmas apparently. The president who never wanted to tell anything to tell the daughters of the Americas to be satisfied with two dolls instead of 30. (Its members of the cabinet without any idea groaned in their recent meeting.)

Thus, Barbie will be a victim of the Trumps trade war. Toy Assn. CEO Greg Ahearn told New York Times that virtual trade stop with China, which makes most toys (including barbies), puts Christmas in danger. (Now it's a war at Christmas.) Dredichive quip stuff that the available dolls could cost a few more dollars, it is proof that he knows that he says when he says that the Americans do not pay for the prices.

His politically deaf political vision of dolls should be held, until the mid-term elections of 2026 in democratic campaign advertisements. This underlines why it will not get away with Biden's blame: economic chaos and uncertainty that businesses and consumers harm are too well identified with Trump and prices. His collapse of work approval in recent polls testifies to this.

Even if Trump is withdrawing on prices, as he did in a selective and above all temporary way, or comes from trade agreements with various countries, it is unlikely that he completely abandons the samples. This week, the blue bomb for new rates on films made outside the United States is a threat to national security, he insisted on proof of this. What could be more, if Trump would abandon the prices, with them would go all his contradictory and incredible economic justification as for the golden age, they are supposed to inaugurate: with new investments, trade surpluses and income so large that income tax could be repealed.

Regardless of the frequency to which he strikes Biden, Trump will have the economic work which is probably to come. In addition to pricing follies, he and the republican majority in the congress (do you remember the congress?) Are now launched in tax folies, transforming the annual process of federal fiscal writing in the exercise of overtaking and pride. They try to write a budget which is piled up by the entire legislative program of tax reductions and cut expenses, even calling it by Trumps Own Term: The Big Beautiful Bill Act.

As with prices, beauty is in the eye of the spectator and the republican intestines so far is not a nice view.

The Republicans divided to the House delayed the action of the committee this week and the Republicans of the Senate held a retirement on Wednesday for air differences far from the Capitol. They aim to extend the trumps expiring the tax discounts of 2017 and to make its 2024 campaign promises to end taxes on advice, overtime and social security services at a cost of 9.1 billions of dollars over 10 years, according to the non -partisan foundation of Peter G. Peterson. It was more than Trump added to the federal debt during his first mandate, a record.

The objective of the Republicans is to compensate for only $ 1.5 billion of lost tax revenue by reducing spending by more than half of Medicaid even when they swell expenses for the military and the application of borders. Easy prediction: they will fail and that the debt will explode, once again. Markets and voters will not react well. The president and his party have everything in Washington. Which means, try as Trump could, there is no one else to blame when things go wrong.

