Turkey would be ready to cooperate with us to end the war in Ukraine





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan spoke with US President Donald Trump this week and discussedAmong other things, cooperation on the end of the war in the Ukrainian Turkish media reported Thursday, May 8. Hurriyet News reported that Trump asked Erdoan To help publicize between Russia and Ukraine during a telephone call held on Tuesday. Join us on Telegram Follow our coverage of war on the @Kyivpost_official. This occurs while the American president and his team express more and more public frustrations in the face of an impasse in the end of the war. Turkey has played a delicate balancing act as a great member of NATO sharing a maritime border in the Black Sea with Ukraine and Russia. In addition to their regional proximity, the Turkish chief met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as recently as February in Ankara, and with Putin last year in July In Astana, making Erdoan one of a handful of leaders to maintain relations with the two leaders. In February 2022, Turkey Closed the Bosporus and Dardanelles Strait to Russian warships under the 1936 Convention showThis gives Turkey the right to close the Strait of all warships in wartime. This closure of the Strait helped Ukraine exhaust the Fleet de la Mer Noire de Russia with missile and drone attacks without the risk that Russia strengthens its naval presence in the Black Sea. Turkey has also helped negotiate the initiative of black sea grains in 2022 to open cereal expeditions to the Black Sea, to be warned An increase in gran and hunger prices In countries like Somalia, Kenya and even Egypt, depending on Ukrainian and Russian expeditions. This agreement was then violated by Moscow, then avoided by Ukraine's ability to hit the fleet of the Black Sea of ​​Russia and Deny control of the sea of ​​RussiaReopening the channels of the cereal shipment in the absence of a prolonged agreement.

Other subjects of interest Macron says Specter of War has returned

During a world war memorial, Macron warned that war returned to Europe, citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine and urging a stronger defense as peace turns out to be illusory. In February, Turkey reported its Opening to the deployment of peacekeepers in Ukraine. Turkey has become more assertive in the region in the movements which cause Moscow by supporting both the Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) faction in Syria which moved the Allied leader of Putin Bashar Al Assad in Syria and by equipping and supporting militarism in Azorbaijani in its territorial dispute with Armenia Nagorno-Karabakh. Sinan Ciddi, an expert in Turkish policy, written in a report Posted Monday: “By raising its role in the peace talks in Russia-Ukraine, Turkey could try to put pressure on the EU to make concessions, such as the liberalization of visas and the enlargement of customs agreements. Alternatively, Ankara can use growing European fears of a decreased American security presence, hoping to position himself as a key geopolitical player. ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kyivpost.com/post/52288 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos