



Donald Trump announced a trade agreement with the United Kingdom, but the American president said that his film rate will not be included in the agreement that will be “so good for the two countries”.

Speaking from the oval office – where he was flanked by Peter Mandelson, the British ambassador to the United States – Trump said that he and Prime Minister Keir Starmer had achieved what their predecessors could not conclude an economic agreement.

The agreement means that the United Kingdom ensures relief from American prices on goods, including steel and cars, but Trump clearly indicated that his shock plans to slap a 100% rate on film imports remains on the table.

He told journalists that the film's price would be discussed separately with the United Kingdom, adding that his administration planned to prevent productions from leaving America. “Everything comes from here, but they do them in other countries. So we are going to do something to bring them back,” he said.

Trump, who has an affinity for the United Kingdom, in particular because he has golf courses in Scotland, described the country as “one of our older ones” allies and said that it was an “honor to do business” with Starmer and its officials.

The trade agreement is a victory for Trump because it provides a certain justification at its price “Liberation Day”, which, according to him, would lead to a series of commercial transactions. “Each country wants to conclude agreements,” said Trump when he was sitting at his office and read prepared remarks.

The United Kingdom has adopted a slowly slowly approach to Trump's pricing plan, under which it was affected by a 10%universal rate. America is the largest single trading partner in the United Kingdom, purchasing around 200 billion pounds Sterling (266 billion dollars) in British goods and services.

Starmer, who listened to Trump on the phone when he made his announcement, said it was a “historic economic prosperity agreement”. He added that British steel prices and aluminum would be reduced to zero, while car rates will be reduced by 27.5% to 10% per 100,000 vehicles each year. Starmer added that the agreement would give farmers “unprecedented” access to America.

Sir Chris Bryant

The United Kingdom would be particularly vulnerable at any cinema rate, since the country has established itself as one of the main Hollywood destinations for the relocation of filming, thanks to tax incentives, a qualified workforce and a shared language.

British Minister of British Culture Sir Chris Bryant said on Wednesday in the House of Commons that “active discussions” are underway “with the American administration summit” on any potential rate of the film. He added that the British government is trying to hit “a good business” which “will reduce the prices”.

“We are absolutely clear that the deep ties between the film industries of the United States and the United Kingdom offer mutual benefits to the two countries,” said Bryant. “A film producer said to me once:” Never judge a film by the first 10 minutes. I think we can say as much [announcement]. “”

The Minister revealed that he had had interviews with the main players in the industry on the issue, notably Warner Bros. Studios Leavedden, which houses Harry Potter and Barbie.

Avengers: Doomsday and Enola Holmes 3 are among the main studio films that are currently running in British facilities after American companies spent nearly 1.4 billion pounds Sterling ($ 1.9 billion) in Great Britain last year. This figure was equivalent to 64% of all the production of British films, according to the British Film Institute.

