Operation Sindoor: message from PM Narendra Modi at the meeting of all parties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the opposition to remain united while the government has informed all parties Thursday on 'Operation Sindoor'said sources in India today. The opposition parties were informed of the value of the armed forces while India hit the terrorist camps in the depths of Pakistan in one of the largest cross -border strikes. “Each Indian citizen needs to be united” was the Prime Minister's message at the meeting of all the parties – his first remarks after the operation. The All-Party ReunionWho was chaired by the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, was followed by the Minister of the Interior Amit Shah, the Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar and the ministers JP Nadda and Nirmala Sitharaman. While Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge represented the Congress, Sandip Bandyopadhyay of the Trinamool Congress and the Tr Baalu ​​of DMK attended the meeting. The other Oposishan leaders included Ram Gopal Yadav of the Samajwadi party, Sanjay Singh of the AAP, Shiv Sena (UBT) Sanjay Raut, NCP (SP) 'Sasmit Patra. Addressing journalists after the meeting, Kharge said: “We have extended our total government support.” In a gap of their position after the Balakot 2019 air strikes, the opposition was full Destroyed nine terrorist camps Line in Jaish-e-Mohammad (Jem) and Lashkar-E-Taiba (Let) on Wednesday. The strikes, carried out by the army and the air force, responded to the attack on Pahalgam, carried out by terrorists based in Pakistan, who left 26 dead. Meanwhile, the center has ordered all states to intensify the surveillance of anti-national propaganda on social networks and to take rapid measures, sources said. Management came in the middle of a Pakistan disinformation campaign after “the Sindoor operation”. Change of opposition tone The Congress Working Committee, which held a meeting on Wednesday, also sent a message of unit and declared unconditional support for the government. However, after the 2019 Balakot strikes, the congress and 20 opposition parties published a joint statement that slammed the government for the politicization of the sacrifices of the armed forces in Pulwama. Balakot's strikes, which targeted terrorist laulons to Pok, responded to the attack on Pulwama, which made more than 40 soldiers' mortals. Then Jaish-e-Mohammed took responsibility for the attack. The senior Congress official, Digvijaya Singh, also faced BJP brickbats for demanding “evidence” on Balakot strikes. Such a faux pas of the congress would have taken the party in the polls of Lok Sabha for months later, the BJP depicts the party as “anti-national” during the campaign. Posted on: May 8, 2025 Settle

