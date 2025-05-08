In Pope Leo XIV, Donald Trump finds a new sheet





The new Pope is an American. Do not think a minute that he wants to make America great again.

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost Thursday became the head of the Catholics of the world and took the name of Leo XIV. But the former missionary should be an ideological verification of a certain race of American style Catholicism, which has been ascending in recent years in Washington, it has still derived in more conservative paths than its world brothers. With the vice-president JD Vance and six of the nine judges of the Supreme Court as part of his herd, Leo becomes the most powerful Catholic in the world and among the Americans. And Leo, known in Rome under the name of Latin Yankee, clearly represents a rejection of the Vatican of intense lobbying of wealthy Americans to install a sympathetic pontiff to President Donald Trump, who went so far as to joke, he should be a pope and simultaneous president.

Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who has just been appointed Pope, Trump posted on his social media site. It is such an honor to realize that it is the first American pope. What excitement and what great honor for our country. I can't wait to meet Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very significant moment!

Maybe. But like his predecessor, Pope Francis, there is a very good chance that Leo and Trump come up against serious questions such as immigration, human rights and the environment. The new Pope has a story of amplification of messages in support of racial justice and the security of firearms, and against capital punishment.

Another collision between the Civic Chief of the United States and the sacred chief of the Catholic Church seems inevitable, in particular given Trump's obsession for a nationalist program that would cooperate Christianity at the service of its political objectives. In the hours after its election, the magisto seemed to be a boost for the new pontiff in bare terms.

While Trump rushed into the alley of the White House to rent the Leo of Chicago and Villanova, his legion of fans was less rented. Woke Marxist Pope, tweeted an far -right activist and Trump Ally Laura Loopour, who also called Leo just another Marxist puppet of the Vatican.

This does not say that Leo is the social warrior that the online army of the supporters of Maga would suggest. His opinions on homosexual marriage and transgender rights comply with conservative Catholic lessons, which makes him to the right of his predecessor. His treatment of allegations of abuse is a problem that goes the dog. And while the profiles threw him as a committed spiritual leader, no one expects him to bring Francis's charisma.

Admittedly, the Pre-Apacacy Leo was a frequent critic of Trump, in particular on his approach to immigration. Dating from 2015, he shared on social networks a critical article by Trump, of which he described politicians as issues and carrying an anti-immigrant rhetoric. A decade later, the Prévost-Cardinal turned his attention to Vance, a convert to Catholicism barely six years ago, on his use of his new faith to justify the repression of Trump teams against migrants. Jesus does not ask us to classify our love for others, he wrote.

His latest assignment before heading for the unlimited conclave without phones to choose a pope was to criticize Trump for his joint appearance with President Salvadoran Nayib Bukele where the pair made the extrajudicial expulsion of a punchline immigrant.

For his part, Trump has flirted with blasphemy in recent weeks, suggesting that he could be a candidate to direct the Catholic church and even publish an image apparently produced by AI in papal insignia. The White House allies suggested that it was a joke not considered, but many Catholics even considered the offensive of suggestion. Thursday afternoon, Trump broke out of pride in having an American head at the Vatican for the first time in history.

This dynamic and underlying tension between Leo and Trump will color global affairs and domestic policy in the coming years.

About one in five American people identify as a Catholic, making it an important block of voting that no political professional can ignore. Historically, Catholics represent approximately a quarter of the electorate, reflecting a higher level of civic engagement than other confessions. And they are politically flexible: Trump won them with 59% of the votes last year, Biden, only the second Catholic to serve as president worn them with 52% four years earlier, and Trump brought them with 50% support in 2016.

However, this moment of deep pride for American Catholics comes when they try to understand how the selection of Léos. With each new pope, the voting cardinals send a message. But was Leo selected because he is an American or has he had more to do with the way he spent a large part of his career in Peru and was a spirit related to the late Pope Francis, who praised Argentina? It is far too early to find out, but many Washington players are looking for clues. The stealth competitor has allowed the Byzantine Vatican policy and could still break the tones in Washingt in understanding the functioning of Catholic machines worldwide. It is a puzzle that does not leave too long for guts or assumptions.

