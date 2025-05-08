The army chief, General Upendra Dwivedi meets the PM Modi a few hours after Pak tried to attack 15 cities with missiles







New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the chief general of the army Uinendra Dwivedi among the increased tensions between India and Pakistan. The crucial meeting comes a few hours after India announced that it had thwarted the attack on Pakistan missiles against Indian military facilities in the north and west parts of the country. The army chief arrived at the Prime Minister's residence for the meeting. Last night, Pakistan tried to attack military targets in Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai and Bhuj, using drones and missiles. India neutralizes the Pak air defense site India said that it had thwarted Pakistan's attempt to attack sites, using the network of unmanned aircraft systems (GRID UAS) and the air defense system. India used the powerful S-400 anti-missile defense system to shoot down Pakistani missiles that tried to attack India. “The debris of these attacks are now recovered from a number of places that prove Pakistani attacks,” said India in a strongly formulated declaration, calling for the assault of Pakistan. In response, India neutralized an air defense site in Lahore. Sources have told the Ani news agency that the Air Force had dismissed S-400 on “moving targets”, then India deployed Harpy drones to deactivate Pakistan air defense radars. Tensions along the border and the control line are high after India has made precision military strikes on terrorist infrastructure in nine places in Pakistan and Jammu-et-Cachemire occupied by Pakistan. The strike of India reprisals aimed to dismantle the main logistics, operational and training infrastructure used by Let, Jaish-e-Mohammed (Jem), Hizbul Mujahideen and other affiliated networks. “Obliged to respond to Pak fire” The strikes occurred almost two weeks after the Barbaric terrorist attack at the Pahalgam of Jammu-et-Cachemire, in which Pakistan terrorists have shot 26 civilians in a tourist place. Pakistan, in the past two weeks, has repeatedly violated the ceasefire along the control line (LOC) and last night in a bombardment of heavy artillery, 16 Indians died, including three women and children. India said that it had “been forced to respond to stop the mortar and artillery from Pakistan.” New Delhi said: “This reiterates their commitment to non-escalanation, provided that the Pakistani army respects it”.





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/operation-sindoor-live-army-chief-general-upendra-dwivedi-meets-pm-modi-hours-after-pak-tries-to-attack-15-cities-with-missiles-8363986 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos