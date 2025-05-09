Erdogan calls Pakistan's investigation at the request of “precious”





Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a declaration after a meeting of the cabinet in Ankara, Türkiye, May 17, 2021. Reuters Erdogan expresses concerns about Pakistani-Indian tensions.

He has condolences to people and the government of Pakistan.

Said Turkiye does everything possible to stop climbing. Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed serious concerns about the growing tensions between India and Pakistan, warning that the situation could transform into a conflict in its own right after strikes of fatal missiles. We fear that the tension between Pakistan and India cannot degenerate into an open conflict, “said President Erdogan in a shared press release on social networks. I pray for Allahs Mercy on our brothers who have lost their lives, and I present my condolences to the fraternal people and the government of Pakistan. India launched strikes on Pakistan and AJK early Wednesday morning, an assault that Islamabad described as a “flagrant war act”. Islamabad said six Pakistani locations from mosques to hydroelectric projects were targeted. At least 31 civilians, including children, were martyred and 57 injuries after launching an uninsured and sneaky attack in six places Ahmedpur East, Muridke, Siackot and Shakkargarh in Punjab and Muzaffarabad and Kotli in Azad Kashmir. In retaliation, the Pakistan armed forces have shot down five Indian Air Force planes (IAF), seven drones, destroyed a brigade headquarters and several control posts along the control line (LOC). In his statement, Erdogan also regretted that recent Indian strikes led to the martyrdom of many civilians in Pakistan. The Turkish chief also stressed that he had a phone call with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif one day earlier to discuss the situation. He congratulated Islamabad’s proposal for an independent international investigation into the recent terrorist attack in India illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (Iiojk), describing it as a precious step. Despite those who pour fuel over the fire, added Erdogan, Trkiye does everything he can to reduce tensions and the opening channels before the situation reaches a return point. Erdogan's statement comes a few hours after Pakistan civilian and military leaders issued a warning that the country's reprisals to any Indian mishap would be so decisive and resounding that the whole world would hear its echo, and no announcement would be necessary. “When Pakistan strikes, it will be undoubtedly and undeniable. You will not need the media to explain that the impact will speak of itself,” said the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, said at a joint press conference with the vice-minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar. The CEO ISPR has categorically rejected the allegations of India according to which Pakistan has launched attacks against 15 sites on Indian territory, qualifying the demands of completely false. He said India is trying to present evidence to justify his recent military actions against Pakistan. India complaints are baseless. The images they have shown on alleged Pakistani projectiles are laughable. A projectile of this nature would at least put the dry grass on fire, but their so-called evidence does not show such damage, added the CEO.

