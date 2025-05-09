



Brussels The European Commission threatened Thursday to strike powerful manufacturers of American aircraft such as Boeing with prices, while the EU sought to increase the pressure on the protectionist administration of Donald Trumps.

The EU has already threatened to strike American goods worth 21 billion, but the new threat could have an impact on an additional 95 billion of American exports to Europe. Nevertheless, the answer proposed by the EUS always falls well below 380 billion EU products already affected by Trumps Levies.

Weren't those who started this, said a senior commission official. EU prices would also hit cars, alcohol like bourbon and food products.

The set of prices offered would reach approximately 1.3 billion alcoholic exports, 8.5 billion exports of aircraft, 7.2 billion electrical equipment and 6.4 billion agricultural exports, said the official.

European companies are now one month to have their say on the list, before the Commission made a probable decision in July on the advisability of imposing them.

Meanwhile, EU and the United States negotiators are locked in talks to bury the ax, the EU clearly indicating its preference for a truce which must be reached by the summer.

It is not possible to say today what we will do, we focus on a negotiated result. If we have no prices in July, everything is fine on vacation. We must be prepared for a situation where certain prices are still in place, said the manager.

This means that the EU now arouses the threat of two distinct packages of prices above the White House.

The commission manager added that he thought that US President Donald Trumps at 10% Universal Levy could be negotiated, but stressed that his 25% of European steel functions, aluminum and cars are likely to remain in force.

The EUS threatened with samples from Boeing could rekindle a commercial dispute for several decades between the American aircraft manufacturer and its European rival, Airbus. Washington and Brussels agreed to suspend prices on the two companies in 2021 until 2026.

“Boeing is welcome to comment on this list,” said a second manager of the committee.

A “flagrant” violation The package also includes potential export restrictions on 4.4 billion scraps and chemicals.

The goods have been chosen because they have been considered essential for the American industries but are not such an important market for our exports, said the second manager of the Commission.

In addition, the Commission filed an official complaint on the World Trade Organization against Trumps cars and reciprocal functions on Thursday. The samples openly violate the fundamental rules of the WTO, said the Commission.

The announcement follows information that the European Commission is preparing to strike us with prices on 100 billion American products if negotiations with Washington do not succeed.

The Commission suspended the package of reprisals with a value of 21 billion American products last month after Trump announced a 90 -day “break” of his “Liberation Day” prices, which included a 20% obligation on EU.

EU exporters could face tasks out of 97% of their exports to the United States, which is equivalent to 549 billion goods if Trump follows his commitment to impose additional prices on pharmaceuticals, semiconductors and wood, said EU trade commissioner, Maro Efovi, earlier this week.

This article has been updated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euractiv.com/section/economy-jobs/news/eu-targets-american-aircraft-as-trump-tariff-dispute-heats-up/

