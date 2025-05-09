Gandapur prevented the founder of PTI





Peshawar:

The chief minister of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, firmly condemned a meeting planned with the founding president of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, despite his name on the list of official visitors.

Addressing the media outside of Adiala prison, Gandapur described this decision as illegal and unconstitutional, warning political reprisals if such actions persist.

“Punjab police arrested me without any written ordinance. It is a clear violation of the law and the constitution,” he said. “If a chief minister cannot receive justice, how can ordinary citizens expect equity in this system?”

Gandapur criticized the approach of the federal government, accusing him of mobilizing all the police forces to prevent his meeting with the chief of the imprisoned PTI. “While the country faces external threats, the government seems to be more concerned with the blocking of my access to the party leader,” he said.

He also issued a severe warning to the political direction of Punjab. “If this is how Punjab treats an elected chief minister, then no federal minister or MNA will be authorized to enter Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.”

He also noted that the chief minister of Punjab has a residence in Nathia Gali, suggesting that if reciprocal respect is not maintained, consequences could follow.

Gandapur highlighted the importance of his meeting with the founder of the PTI, citing current political and administrative consultations. He revealed that he had tried to get a meeting for four weeks but that he was refused several times.

“The courts must maintain their authority. If the judiciary cannot guarantee justice, where are we supposed to turn?” questioned. “We protest when we refuse our rights, but in return, we are faced with false cases and without surety.”

In his final remarks, Gandapur reiterated his position: “Justice must be accessible to everyone. If an elected chief minister is treated in this way, what hope remains for the ordinary man?”

Meanwhile, Gandapur strongly condemned the unreal assault of India against Pakistan and the drone strikes in various Pakistani cities, calling “very provocative and unacceptable” actions.

In a strongly written statement, the chief minister welcomed the vigilance and the preparation of the security forces of Pakistan, declaring that they are fully able and alert to respond decisively to any actful act by the enemy.

“Our forces are always ready to crush any assault and thwart the harmful creations of our opponents,” he said.

CM Gandapur paid tribute to the security staff for having managed to intercept and reduce hostile drones, which qualified him as a remarkable realization.

“The courageous sons of our soil deserve the highest praise for their rapid and effective response,” he added.

He also denounced the Indian government's attempts to target civil zones in Pakistan in the last two days, which describes him as shameful and serious violation of international law.

“Modi fascist regime must stop its unjustified hostilities against Pakistan or be ready to face the consequences,” warned Gandapur.

He stressed that the aggressive posture of India is not only a threat to regional peace, but also endangers the life of its own citizens.

