EU capitals want reprisals against Donald Trump to avoid the shock of the NATO summit

EU capitals urge Brussels to hold fire on potential reprisals against Donald Trumps' prices until NATO summit in June, arguing that an agreement with the American president on the medium -term security of Europe must be the priority.

Diplomats and officials told Financial Times that governments asked for a break on all major decisions linked to the United States, including major defense investments, until the outcome of NATO collection next month in Hague is clear.

NATO officials are also invited to reduce the summit of military alliances as much as possible to minimize the potential of conflicts with Trump, in the midst of a deep uncertainty about what he could do during the event.

Trump has asked European allies to undertake to spend 5% of GDP in Defense and adopt a plan to equalize the responsibility for the defense of the continent, which has been based on America for decades.

In addition to intense discussions between the main European leaders and the NATO secretary general, Mark Rutte on how to use Trump during the gathering from June 24 to 25, the capitals also urged the European Commission to avoid annoying the White House in perspective.

The officials said that this included avoiding inflammatory public discussions on commercial reprisals in response to Trump prices, delaying defense supply decisions that implied a direct choice between European and American options, and avoiding criticism from USS approach to USS and its rhetoric concerning the Greenland annex.

Trump imposed 25% prices on European steel, aluminum and cars, as well as a coverage rate of 10% on EU imports. He paused, until the beginning of July, a doubling of this 20%flat rate, while waiting for negotiations with the block. The officials said that if the negotiations on a balanced agreement collapse, the EU were to retaliate with its own trade measures.

There is a lot of nervousness in front of The Hague, and the general thought is to do everything we can to get [Trump] There, tell him what he wants to hear and get him out without any disaster, said a senior EU official involved in the discussions.

We must find a credible plan for an ordered change [from the US to Europe] In responsibility, said a senior NATO official. This is the only one, the key priority … Above everything else.

Although the EU and NATO are distinct, 23 countries are members of the two organizations based in Brussels and Rutte has a close employment relationship with the chairman of the Ursula von der Leyen commission.

US officials have told their NATO allies that even if Trump was planning to attend the summit, he could decide to cancel if there is no pre-arrangement between the 31 other members of Natos to spend more and assume more responsibility to defend Europe.

NATO carries out a detailed study of the current capacities of its members to shed light on the complex discussions on the existing dependence of Europe with regard to the United States, how to reduce this and speed, and in which areas the United States can reduce its presence without endangering continent safety.

European officials consider in private that with average defense expenses as 4%approach, and a plan agreed with the United States to write in certain critical fields as European soldiers increase, a calendar of five to 10 years is possible.

The summit of The Hague was initially a major affair for Rutte, given that it will be his first as secretary general and held in his hometown.

But it has already been reduced to two days, and it undergoes some pressure from the Allied capitals to reduce the number of discussions between managers to the minimum minimum to reduce the risk of conflagration with Trump.

Many European leaders fear a possible rehearsal from the 2018 NATO summit when Trump diverted the second day of talks during his first mandate as president and threatened to withdraw from the alliance. This sparked a chaotic race to appease it with increased defense expenses, which involved Rutte as Dutch Prime Minister.

Money, money, money, said a European diplomat involved in preparations. He doesn't want to talk about anything else, and [additional topics] can wait.

This could see political areas in the features of previous annual summits, including Ukraines, submission for members, relations with Asian partner countries and the problems linked to climate change have considerably reduced, have said officials.

Europe is expected to prepare for the United States to wash their hands in Europe, Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski said on Wednesday. It is a doable task. There is a path to that … but we cannot pretend that we do not hear what the Americans tell us.

