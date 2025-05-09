Boris Johnson gives a verdict on Nigel Farages Chances to become Prime Minister

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has returned his verdict to find out if the chief of the United Kingdom reform, Nigel Farage, could become the next British leader – saying that voters are increasingly “fed up” from a “awakened government”.

Joining the host of GB News, Patrick Christys, for an exclusive interview with GB News, Johnson was registered if he could see Nigel Farage delivered the keys to the number 10.

Johnson said that “the case for conservatism is really overwhelming” and rejected the reform of the United Kingdom Honcho. He told GB News: “I don't think he [Nigel Farage] Will, no. And I think that if you are looking at the country's trip management at the moment, the case of conservatism is really overwhelming.

Boris Johnson has returned his verdict on the question of whether the chief of the British reform Nigel Farage will be the next Prime Minister PA / GB News

"The conservatives will certainly recover, because I think that in the end, the inhabitants of this country will be completely fed up by 2028, 2029, with a strong tax, high regulations and a massively awakened government which takes us completely in the wrong direction. The objective is very large." Debate at work, Johnson said they looked like a government of "tyranny" and "horror" and that their style belongs to a time spent. Johnson explained: "I was a child in the 1970s, I remember the tyranny, the terror of the Labor government in the 1970s and the tax rates and people who literally flee. And under starmer, it reproduces. It is absolutely incredible. "And I think that in 2029, people will have enough. They will want a new approach, and I think they will want to return to the Conservatives, certainly."

The former Prime Minister also rejected the concept of the conservatives and the merger of the United Kingdom's reform, saying that a “infusion of the monkey's glands from another party” would not work. Johnson told GB News: “In politics, you cannot hope to make yourself more convincing or attractive or dynamic or successful by having a kind of transplantation, or a fusion or a monkey gland infusion of another part – that does not work. “And what I always said – and remember that the reform was zero when I was there – the golden rule of life, of politics is that you are there to serve the voters.” He added: “You are here to think about what they want you to do. So you have to talk about it, about us, our country, the way to follow.

Boris Johnson joined GB News host, Patrick Christys, for an exclusive interview GB News