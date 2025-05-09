Trump away from Netanyahu in the Middle East policy while relations deteriorate





Sources close to US President Donald Trump report that he is disappointed with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Relations between Prime Minister Netanyahu and the American president have reached a low point with mutual disappointment on both sides. Sources in the president's inner circle report that he has become more and more frustrated by the Israeli Prime Minister.

Earlier this week, we reported that Netanyahu was frustrated by Trump. It now seems that the American president has also lost patience with his Israeli counterpart. Two senior personalities in Trump's circle said in recent conversations behind closed doors, whose content has reached Israel Hayom, whom Trump decided to stop waiting for Israel and advanced the Middle East initiatives without Netanyahu.

The sources have explained that the president wishes to make decisions which, according to him, will increase American interests, in particular with regard to Saudi Arabia and the Gulf States. Israel was supposed to participate in some of these stages, mainly referring to standardization with Saudi Arabia. However, depending on Trump's prospect, Netanyahu delays the necessary decision -making. Given this situation, the president refuses to wait until Israel takes his expected actions and takes place without Israeli participation.

US President Donald Trump (R) meets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House Oval Office in Washington, United States, April 7, 2025 (Photo: Kevin Mohatt / Reuters)

It should be noted that in the context of standardization with Israel, Saudi Arabia is expecting at the end of the war in Gaza and an Israeli declaration on a “horizon for a Palestinian state”, or a similar terminology. Minister Ron Dermer, who manages this question, has spent many hours to manufacture a language linked to the will of Israel to establish a “Palestinian State” in the future, given public opposition to the concept and political sensitivity of the term in Israel.

In addition, Trump is furious at what he considers an attempt from Netanyahu and his team to put pressure on the national security advisor Mike Waltz, who has since been dismissed from his position, towards military action in Iran. Netanyahu said in response to the publication of this case in the Washington Post that he only spoke with Waltz once. However, Trump is not convinced.

The president's anger probably explains the exclusion of Israel both of the announcement concerning the ceasefire with the Houthis and Israel in the agreement. It should be noted that even after Trump announced that the agreement with the Houthis, Israeli representatives managing relations with the United States were unable to obtain information from the White House officials on developments for 24 hours. Beyond the exclusion of Israel, Trump is not currently planned to visit Israel during his regional trip next week.

The disconnection between Trump and Netanyahu seems to be the backdrop of the declarations of the Prime Minister and the Minister of Defense Israel Katz in the last day, suggesting that they are preparing for a scenario where Israel is alone. When asked by his spokesperson, “can Israel fight alone against the Houthi threat?” Netanyahu replied that “the rule I have established is that Israel will defend itself by its own forces”. Thursday morning, the Minister of Defense Katz said that “Israel must be able to defend himself by his own forces against any threat and any enemy. This was true in the face of many challenges in the past, and will also be true in the future”.

