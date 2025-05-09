Politics
Road development project to contribute to stability in Iraq, whole region: the president of Türkiye, Erdogan,
Istanbul
The development road project, led by Türkiye and Iraq, will make a “significant contribution” to the stability and prosperity of Iraq and the whole region, Tace Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.
At a joint press conference with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani in the capital Ankara, Erdogan expressed Türkiye's desire to progress quickly on issues such as the resumption of oil expeditions through oil oil Iraq-Türkiye.
Declaring that his visit last year in Iraq gave significant momentum to bilateral relations, Erdogan said that the determination and vision of the Souani played a crucial role in the involvement.
Steps have been discussed for the rapid implementation of the road development project, said Erdogan, extending an invitation to all countries interested in participating in this strategic initiative.
The meeting addressed relations between Türkiye and Iraq, regional developments, especially on Syria, said Erdogan.
“I would like to express this with great satisfaction: we do not consider our relations with Iraq, with which we share deep historical, human and cultural ties, as simply bilateral state affairs. We consider the development of cooperation in all areas as a requirement of our fraternal bond,” added Erdogan.
Note that Iraq's peace and stability are never considered separately from the own Türkiye, he said that there was no room for terrorism in the future of the region.
“We have reaffirmed our determination to continue the fight against PKK, Feto and Daesh, which constitute a threat not only against the national security of Türkiye but also for Iraq,” added Erdogan.
On the commercial volume between the two nations, Erdogan said that last year, the commercial volume had reached $ 18 billion.
“Thanks to the water framework agreement, signed last year and the cooperation mechanisms that we have established, we focus on the implementation of joint projects with Iraq, including the rehabilitation of infrastructure,” he added.
Cooperation in various sectors
Erdogan said they also wanted to deepen cooperation in the electricity sector and extend it to other energy areas, including natural gas.
The meeting also discussed cooperation in fields such as bank, industry, education and higher education, and has evaluated additional measures they could take, said Erdogan.
The Turkish President also praised the Souani approach, which made “important contributions to regional stability”.
Stressing the importance of Iraq developing good neighborhood relations with Syria for the stability and peace of the region, Erdogan stressed Türkiye's intention to continue working with Iraq on this subject.
On the tensions of Pakistan-India, President Erdogan said that Ankara was trying to defuse the crisis before he reached “the point of no return, despite the efforts of some to ignite him”.
Al-Sudani, for its part, said that the development road project represents a major opportunity to strengthen integration between Türkiye and Iraq.
Souani said he also discussed Türkiye's cooperation with the Iraqi private sector to establish industrial areas and factories in various Iraqi cities.
He also highlighted the importance of increasing the volume of exchanges between the two countries, noting that Türkiye is one of the largest Iraqi business partners.
He added that certain regulations are adjusted to simplify and improve bilateral trade.
“We consider Iraq's security as part of Türkiye's security,” said Souani, adding the position of the Iraqi government on the PKK remains firm.
The PKK is a “prohibited organization” in Iraq, said Souani, promising that Baghdad does not allow any groups to use Iraqi territory to launch attacks against Türkiye.
Regional developments have also been discussed, he said, noting that Ankara and Baghdad share common views of Palestine and Gaza.
“A massacre takes place in Gaza,” he added.
He stressed that the two countries occupy positions in principle and aligned are united and are suitable that the attacks and threats in progress against Gaza must be stopped.
Stressing that Iraq's position on Syria is clear, he said: “We consider Syria as part of our national security.”
He called for an inclusive government in Syria which protects the rights of minorities and sacred sites without exception, and ensures the lack of violence.
He said that these questions had been discussed with Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa and stressed that the Islamic State (DAESH) remains a serious threat to all and regional security, which must be addressed jointly and eliminated.
Noting the consequences of the aggressive policies of Israel which started in Gaza and then extended to Lebanon and Syria, Erdogan said: “Israel thinks that it can ensure its own security by drowning the region in the blood, tears and instability, but it will become clearer as it is a pure illusion.”
Stressing the humanitarian disaster in Gaza, Erdogan said that with the total humanitarian aid of Israel, the danger of famine has reached a catastrophic level which could lead to mass deaths.
“My dear brother and I agreed on the need to do everything in our power, including increasing pressure on Israel,” he said. “The Turkmensais, who have always defended the unity and integrity of Iraq, continue today to contribute to the strengthening of Iraq and Iraq – Türkiye relates despite the rights of awareness.
