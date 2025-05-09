Trump calls for the election of the first American pope a “great honor”





US President Donald Trump called for the election of the first American pope, Robert Francis Prevost, who will be known as Pope Leo XIV, a “great honor” for the country and said he can't wait to meet him.

Trump is among the many American political figures applauding the historical appointment of Chicagoan, a 69 -year -old native, to lead the Catholic Church.

“Having the Pope of America is a great honor,” said Trump later when he asked for a reaction to the news.

Pope Leo was born in Chicago and attended the university outside of Philadelphia, before becoming a missionary in Peru.

The United States has the fourth largest number of Catholics in the world, and congratulations began to flock shortly after the announcement of the first American pope.

Vice-president JD Vance, who converted to Catholicism in 2019, praised the pope's election.

“I am sure that millions of American Catholics and other Christians will pray for his work managed to direct the Church,” wrote Vance on X.

Former President Joe Biden, a devout Catholic who spoke of his warm relationship with Pope Francis, also congratulated.

“Habemus Papam – may God bless Pope Leo XIV de l'Illinois,” wrote Biden, the second Catholic president of American history, on social networks.

Former President Barack Obama, who launched his political career in Chicago, wrote on X: “Michelle and I send our congratulations to a colleague from Chicagoan, his holiness Pope Leo XIV.”

“It is a historic day for the United States, and we will pray for him when he begins the sacred work to direct the Catholic Church and give the example to so many people, whatever the faith.”

Former President George Bush published a statement, saying that he and his wife Laura were “delighted” by the news.

“It's a historic and hopeful moment for Catholics in America and for the faithful around the world,” he said.

“We join those who pray for the success of Pope Leo XIV while he is preparing to direct the Catholic Church, to serve the most necessary and to share the love of God.”

The Republican President of the Mike Johnson Chamber also congratulated the new Pope and wrote on social networks: “May God bless the first American papacy in these historical days.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a Catholic, also prolonged his congratulations.

“It is a moment of deep importance for the Catholic Church, offering a renewed hope and continuity in the middle of the year of the 2025 jubilee to more than a billion faithful worldwide,” said Rubio.

“The United States is looking forward to deepening our lasting relations with the Holy See with the first American pontiff.”

As a cardinal, it seems that Prévost did not hesitate to occasionally contest the opinions of the Trump administration.

An account under his name republished an article on the social media platform X which criticized the expulsion by the Trump administration of an American resident in Salvador, and shared a written critical comment on a television interview given by Vance to Fox News.

“JD Vance is wrong: Jesus does not ask us to classify our love for others”, reads the post, repeating the title of the comment on the website of the National Catholic Reporter.

The BBC contacted the Vatican but has not confirmed independently that the account belongs to the new pontiff.

Meanwhile, in the hometown of Prevost, the mayor of Chicago, Brandon Johnson, also proposed a note of congratulations.

“Everything Dope, including the Pope, comes from Chicago! Congratulations to the first American Pope Leo XIV! We hope to welcome you soon at home,” he wrote.

The governor of Illinois, JB Pritzker, called the “historic” moment.

“Coming from Chicago, Pope Leo inaugurates a new chapter in which I join them in our state welcoming at a time when we need compassion, unity and peace,” he wrote on social networks.

