Bareskrim examined 26 witnesses to the alleged false diploma Jokowi the case





Jakarta The alleged case of a false diploma of former president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) continued to take place at the National Police Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim). Until now, up to 26 witnesses have been questioned in the investigation into the case. The director of the general police police in criminal investigations, the general of Brigadier Djuhandani Rahardjo Puro, confirmed the quote to make dozens of witnesses of various elements of the company, including educational establishments. Investigators conducted interviews with 26 witnesses, said Djuhandani on Wednesday (5/5/2025), city of Live City news. Of the total of the witnesses examined, four of them were journalists in this case. The rest included Three Staff of Gadjah Mada University (UGM), Eight Alumni of the Faculty of Forestry UGM, One Reprintative from the Yogyakarta Special Région Library and Archives Service (DIY), One Person from the First Printing, Three Staff and Four Alumni of Surakarta 6 High School, and one representative from the directorate general of paud dikdasmen, dg dikti, central kpu, and dki jakarta kpu. Bareskrim has also examined a certain number of academic documents, in particular the new student admission document for the Faculty of Forestry UGM to documents for the delivery of thesis diplomas. Laboratory tests were carried out on the initial documents to become students of the Fête de Forestie de l'UGM until the thesis exam, comparing the documents of a classmate who entered in 1980 and graduated in 1985, said Djuhandani. This case was reported for the first time by the Ulama and Activist Defenders (TPUA) team on December 9, 2024. TPUA president EGI Sudjana, also reported the Rector of the UGM, Professor Ova Emilia, linked to the same allegation. Meanwhile, President Jokowi reported five people who accused him of having used false diplomas to the metropolitan police in Jakarta. They initiate RS, ES, RS, T and K. Reject mediation, ready to face the trial On the other hand, the mediation of the trial brought by Muhammad Taufiq of the group The false degree of effort is not shy (UGM DECESS) ended without agreement. Jokowi's lawyer, Yb Irpan, stressed that his party had rejected the claimant's request to publicize the original diploma. “We will never want to respond to the applicant's requests to openly show the original diploma in public,” IPAN said after mediation at the Solo District Court on Wednesday (5/5/2025). Mediation was led by Professor Adi Suliliyono, professor of civil law, Sebelas Maret University, but ended the deadlock. Professor Adi still needs a week to compile the minutes of mediation. This trial involved several parties, namely Jokowi as a defendant I, Kpu Solo as defendant II, Sma Negeri 6 Surakarta as a defendant III and UGM as a defendant IV. Despite the rejection of mediation, Jokowi said that he was ready to attend the trial and bring his diploma of origin if the Committee of the Solo District Court is requested. “Yes (coming), if necessary. If necessary, also a diploma,” Jokowi told his residence. He also explained his absence during the mediation process to give full power to his legal team. (Tribunbatam.id) Get new updates from Primarakyat.com on:

