Who was Rizal Fadillah who was canceled by police concerning the false diploma of Jokowi?





Tempo.co,, Jakarta -The vice-president of the Ulama defenders' team and activists (TPUA) Rizal Fadillah was canceled to be examined by Jakarta police as a witness in an investigation into the alleged defamation of former President Joko Widodo Thursday, May 8, 2025. The TPUA spokesman said Rahmat accident.

“Mr. Rizal Fadillah after having given information at the headquarters of the national police two days ago, he returned to Bandung to be struck by a motorcycle. So an accident,” said Rahmat when he was met in the metropolitan police in Jakarta on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

Previously, Jokowi reported five people to the metropolitan police in Jakarta. The five people, namely Roy Suryo, Rismon Sianipar, Tifauzia Tyassuma, Rizal Fadillah and a K.

Jokowi's lawyer Yakup Hasibuan said that he reported the five people for alleged slander and defamation using electronic media. All five are suspected of defamation of the names for having accused the diploma of former governor of Dki Jakarta and the mayor of Solo.

So who is the figure of Rizal Fadillah who was canceled by police concerning the accusation of the false diploma of Jokowi? The following information. Rizal Fadillah figure Rizal Fadillah is a West Java activist who is now vice-president of the Ulama defenders' team and activists (TPUA). Launched from the Sunday page, a site managed by Padjadjaran University, Rizal was born in Bandung, on December 12, 1959. He was a former member of the Western Java Provincial Parliament for 1997-1999 and 1999-2004.

Rizal graduated from the Padjadjaran University Faculty of Law. Since his college, he has been actively organized and has been chosen as coordinator of the Muhammadiyah Student Association (IMM) of the UNFAD police station. He is also a member of the Islamic Student Association (HMI) and was once reliable as secretary of the West Java Imm Regional Leadership Council (DPD).

Launched from his personal Facebook page, Rizal began his career as a teacher. He was once a lecturer at the Faculty of Sharia of Iain Sunan Gunung Djati or now known as Uin Sunan Gunung Djati Bandung in 1989-1992. He was also appointed President of the Youth of Muhammadiyah PP 1990-1995 and president of the young Indonesian Development Generation (GMPI) in 1995-2000.

He then plunged into politics by joining the United Development Party (PPP) and as a deputy secretary of the West Java PPP DPW. Rizal was also president of the West Java Reform Star Party (PBR) DPW. Not only did that, Rizal also tasted the siege as a popular representative in 1997-2004.

Once his job is completed as a completed legislative member, Rizal continued the profession as a defender. He was also chosen as secretary of PW Muhammadiyah, Western Java in 2015-2020. Then, during the 2019 elections, Rizal was appointed legislative candidate of the National Mandate Party (PAN) representing the Western Java electoral district I. However, he failed to qualify for Senayan.

The name Rizal was under the spotlight after having doubted the validity of the former Diploma of President Joko Widodo obtained from the Faculty of Forestry, Gadjah Mada University. It was reported by Jokowi to the metropolitan police of Jakarta as well as four other people, namely Roy Suryo, Rismon Sianipar, Tifauzia Tyassuma, and a person with the initials K. They were reported for alleged slander and the name name by name using electronic media.

Ival Ivani – Contribute to the drafting of this article

