Sources: President Trump creating a commission on university sports to solve problems in difficulty, led by Nick Saban





Washington for years now, university sports leaders have gone to the capital of nations by dozens to put pressure on convention assistance.

Soon the White House can intervene.

President Donald Trump plans to create a presidential commission on college athletics, the first stage of what could be a company of several months for solutions to problems that suffer from the ecosystem.

Several sources, both in congress and in university sports, spoke to Yahoo Sports subject to anonymity because they were not allowed to speak of the Trumps plan. Many university sports workers have been informed of the issue. We don't know when an ad could come.

The commission will be led by former Alabama coach Nick Saban and the billionaire businessman from Texas Cody Campbell, Yahoo Sports told Yahoo Sports on Wednesday.

Trumps' involvement, although not surprising, is a historic moment in the history of university athletics, the most powerful leader in the country potentially shaping the future of industry. The details of the commission are currently kept mainly private, but the group should present other university sports stakeholders, leading businessmen with in-depth links with university football and, perhaps, even another former coach and administrator.

The Commission should in depth the landscape difficult to handle university sports, including the frequency of players' movements in the transfer portal, the compensation for unregulated booster paid to athletes, the job debate of university athletes, the preservation of the structure of Olympic sport, the application of IX titles to payments on the part of school income and, even, the composition of conferences and Conference television contracts, knowledge of the Commission told Yahoo Sports.

The involvement of the advantages was expected. Last month, during a trip where more than 100 university sports leaders went to DC to put pressure on the hill, they were informed of the interest of white houses and potential action, as reported by this sports story Yahoo. Last week, Senator Tommy Tuberville suggested that Trump was considering a decree, confirmed news in reports by the Wall Street Journal.

Trump could announce a commission through a decree, as the president did this week when he created the Religious Freedom Commission.

President Donald Trump shakes the hand of former football coach Nick Saban while Trump goes on stage to address graduate students from the University of Alabama on May 1. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

(Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images)

Saban, a central figure in the fight for university sports legislation, should be an integral part of the work of the commissions. During the visit of Trumps to Tuscaloosa last week to pronounce a graduation address at the University of Alabama, Trump and Saban met with regard to university sports a meeting which is now transformed into plans for this executive group to be formed.

Collegial athletics is at a decisive moment in its history.

The industry is in a sort of purgatory, wedged between its old facade of amateurism and complete professionalism. In the midst of a movement of the rights of athletes of a decade, the rules of the NCAAs regulating the movement of the players, the remuneration and other aspects collapsed in the hands of local and federal judges.

The last tilting point occurred almost four years ago, when state legislators adopted legislation to inaugurate the era of the name, image and resemblance (Nile), forcing NCAA to end, finally its prohibition for athletes who gain remuneration for approval and trade agreements. The association has since voluntarily provided at athletes more advantages, such as third cycle health care, guaranteed grants and more.

However, the four electricity conferences earning billions of television revenues, the NCAA and its conferences recently agreed with a historic regulation of three antitrust cases (house) on compensation for athletes, agreeing to allow schools to directly pay athletes' income from July 1 as part of a capped system.

The regulation, an effort of one year, is in the last stages of approval. In fact, the NCAA and the leagues should lay a brief on Wednesday evening that officials hope that the California judges are concern about an aspect of the regulation linked to the limits of the list.

Trumps' involvement follows a last month of negotiations on university legislation between five American senators: Republicans Ted Cruz (Texas) and Jerry Moran (Kansas), and Democrats Cory Booker (New Jersey), Chris Coons (Delaware) and Richard Blumenthal (Connecticut). In fact, several members of this group met as recently as Tuesday to work on legislation.

While college leaders believe that the five are as close as they have already accepted a university sports bill, that hope decreases as a divided congress faces national and international pressures that have priority.

A framework for any bill should include three main concepts: (1) Limited antitrust protection which, in part, codifies the regulation of the house to allow NCAA and electricity conferences to enforce eligibility and transfer rules, as well as rules around the new income sharing structure; (2) A clause considering athletes as a student and not the employees, with a possible sunset over this arrangement after a certain number of years; and (3) the pre -emption of existing laws of zero states, many of which contradict the rules of settlement and / or NCAA.

The aggressive lobbying effort of NCAA and electricity is a clear sign that they think that, in order to enforce the rules without judicial dispute, federal legislation is necessary even if the regulations are approved.

The way the involvement of the assets will have an impact on these latest discussions is not clear.

Negotiations between the five senators are only the last five -year efforts of university sports leaders to put pressure on the congress to adopt a federal solution. More than a dozen bills have been presented and 13 Congress hearings took place, without any bill achieving a debate on the Senate or the soil of the Chamber.

