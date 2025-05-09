Imran Khan's party fears for his life in prison while India strikes Pakistan with drones





Imran Khan was in prison because of what he says about the politically registered cases against him to go against the Pakistani army.

Supporters of Imran Khans have already started to demand that he be released from Adiala prison when they fear a threat to his life. (Image: Reuters)

While tensions between India and Pakistan have intensified as a result of India's precision strikes on terrorist camps under Operation Sindoor, Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) has expressed profound concern about the security of its imprisoned chief, Imran Khan.

In a statement late last night, PTI president Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Junaid Akbar, warned that the government could use war coverage to target Khan inside Adiala prison, saying that there were fears that missiles or drones can be deployed under this pretext to harm the former Prime Minister.

Imran Khan, 72, has been in detention since August 2023, taken in a storm of nearly 200 legal affairs which, according to him, are politically motivated. In January, a court sentenced the former Prime Minister to 14 years in prison while his wife received a seven -year term in one of the many cases against them.

Despite the repression, the popularity of Khans refused to fade. Its continuous grip on public imagination constitutes a threat to the government of fragile coalition which blocked the return of the PTI to power during the closely controlled elections. PTI still managed to emerge as the largest party in terms of won seats, but a coalition considered more pleasant for the army was quickly introduced to power.

Even from inside the walls of Adiala prison, Khan remained provocative. Through his lawyers, he continues to publish clear statements against the establishment in power and promises to challenge each case in court.

Reduced from his duties in 2022 by a vote without confidence, the former cricket captain has since consulted the most rooted institution, his soldiers. His rare and not filtered criticisms of the generals attracted both public support and state reprisals.

The Pakistan army is the invisible hand that shapes the country's policy. But the February elections, where Khan was excluded to present himself and his party strangled by state machines, strengthened what many observers already suspected.

Junaid Akbars' statements are involved after India Thursday evening, neutralized Pakistani soldiers are trying to hit military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur and certain other places with missiles and drones while tensions have climbed between the two countries in the middle of the fears of a broader military conflict. India has also shot down an F-16 Pakistan Air Force (PAF) to Rajasthan.

Sirens and many explosions have been reported in Akhoror, Samba, Baramulla and Kupwara and several other places while the Indian army made a massive night vigil along the border with Pakistan.

After the Indian army has thwarted the Pakistani attempts, the Ministry of Defense said that India was fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and ensure the security of its people. “

The Pakistani assault of the Armys comes after the Indian armed forces carried out the missile and drone strikes on nine terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and the cashmere occupied by Pakistan early Wednesday in retaliation for the terrorist attack of Pahalgam where the terrorists supported and trained in Pakistan abatted 26 civilians on vacation Pahalgam.

Islamabad, Pakistan

