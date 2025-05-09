James Bond will not be touched by the prices of the film





Donald Trump said at a recent press conference that James Bond's films will not be affected by his proposal to put prices on the films made abroad. The 007 franchise calls for England and often films in the famous Pinewood studios in the country, as well as in cities around the world. Trump confused Hollywood this month after saying that he had authorized the US trade representative and the Commerce Department to launch stages to impose a 100% price on films made abroad.

“As you know, we put prices on … The film, the Movimemakers,” said Trump when asked London Times at a press conference on the price plan. “And we are going to make prices to obtain them, because many of them have left this country. They all live here, money comes from here, everything comes from here, but they do them in other countries. So we are going to do something to bring them back, perhaps to a large extent.”

“But James Bond has nothing to fear, that I can tell you,” added Trump. “And you know, Sean Connery was one of my friends. Sean Connery was responsible for my zoning in Aberdeen. He said, “That the bloody guy builds his golf courses. I was like four years in the process, and it was impossible in Aberdeen … He was a great guy, Sean Connery. »»

In the midst of the confusion on Trump's initial announcement, the White House published a statement saying that “no final decision” has yet been made on the film rate. A spokesperson added: “The administration explores all the options to deliver the directive of President Trump to protect the national and economic security of our country while making Hollywood again.”

Jon Voight and his production partner, Steven Paul, revealed after Trump's announcement that they had submitted a “complete” plan to him in order to save the entertainment industry. The plan includes federal incentives for production and post-production, co-production treaties with foreign countries as well as infrastructure subsidies for theater owners.

Hollywood's names were quick to criticize Trump for thinking of placing a price on the movies. The host “The View” Whoopi Goldberg told Trump not to get involved in Hollywood, adding: “Listen, could you please reduce the price of eggs before you start this?”

“Who are you going to put this price?” Goldberg asked. “The production? The studio? What are you talking about?

Watch a clip for Trump's press conference in the video below.

Trump: We put prices on this particular film. Cinema. And we are going to make prices to obtain them. James Bond has nothing to fear, that I can tell you. Sean Connery was one of my friends. Super guy. pic.twitter.com/bwzvlfwix

– ACS (@acs) May 8, 2025

