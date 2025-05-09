



India-Pakistan Conflict: Asim Munnir, the Pakistani army chief, became a focal point of discussion after the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which cost the lives of 26 people, mainly tourists. His provocative speech shortly before the attack, in which he described the cashmere of the Pakistan jugular vein and reiterated the theory of the two nations, is largely considered as a catalyst for violence.

Indian officials, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vikram Misri, have linked the Community and activist Rhetoric of Asim Munirs at the time and nature of Pahalgam's attack, suggesting that his statements were used to his whistle for militant groups to degenerate their operations.

Allegations and rumors circulating on social networks on social networks on social networks on social networks on social networks on social networks on pakisting military establishment, reflect internal dissidents or power struggles. Former Pakistani army officer, Major Adil Raja, publicly accused Asim is of orchestrating the attack on Pahalgam to consolidate personal political power, comparing his ambitions to those of former military leader Zia-UL-HAQ.

The warnings of Asim Munirs of a quick and marked response to any Indian military action according to the massacre of the Pahalgams only increased tensions, signaling the desire to degenerate the conflict.

The situation remains volatile, the attack by Pahalgam and the inflammatory rhetoric of Asim Munirs contributing to a dangerous cycle of provocation and reprisals between the two neighbors of nuclear weapons.

Here are some controversies of the Pakistani army chief Asim Munnir

Political interference and suppression of the PTI

Asim Munnir was widely criticized for intervening in the civil policy of the Pakistans despite his military role. He is accused of having repressed the Pakistani party Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in particular using military courts to try civilians involved in the riots of May 9, 2023 after the arrest of Khans. Imran Khan accused a conspiracy against him, violating the neutrality agreements and even plotting to assassinate him.

Use of military courts against civilians

After the riots of May 9, Asim Munnir launched civil trials before the military courts under the Pakistani army law and the official secret law, a decision condemned by the human rights groups and then canceled by the Supreme Court of Pakistans as unconstitutional.

Allegations of threats and intimidation

During the May 9 troubles, Asim Munnir would have threatened senior officers and warned the families of the people involved in the riots only if he “will descend, he will remove the others with him”, according to the former American envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, although these affirmations were challenged by Pakistani officials.

Severe position on Afghan refugees

Asim Munnir was criticized for approving the expulsion of illegal Afghan refugees despite their difficult circumstances.

Provocative declarations on cashmere

In April 2025, Asim Munnir described cashmere as a Pakistan jugular vein and underlined the religious and cultural differences between Muslims and Hindus, echoing the theory of the two nations. These remarks were considered inflammatory and aimed to rally the nationalist feeling among the internal challenges.

Accusations of orchestrating terrorist attacks

Asim Munnir was the leader of the Pakistans ISI in the 2019 Pulwama terrorist attack and would be the brain behind the Pahalgam 2025 terrorist attack which killed 26 civilians. His provocative speeches shortly before Pahalgam's attack was linked to the incentive to terrorism in cashmere.

Internal military disorders

The leaders of Munirs faced a dissent in the Pakistani army, including forced retreats of senior officers and calls from subordinate officers for its resignation, partly due to security and manipulation failures of the Chinese-Pakistani Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Criticism of international characters

The member of the US Congress Ro Khanna called for sanctions against Asim Munir for having targeted family members of pro-democracy activists. Analysts like Michael Kugelman have warned that Munirs prolonged the permanence consolidates excessive military power to the detriment of democracy. Michael Rubin compared to a terrorist similar to Osama bin Laden after the attack on Pahalgam.

