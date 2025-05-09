Politics
Ankara is looking for rapid progress on the recovery of Iraq-Trkiye Erdogan oil oil
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed Ankara's objective to achieve rapid progress on critical issues, including the resumption of oil shipments via oil pipeline in Iraq-Trkiye.
At a joint press conference with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani in Ankara on Thursday, Erdogan underlined the potential for road development, a collaborative initiative between Trkiye and Iraq. He described it as an important step towards improving stability and prosperity not only for the two nations but for the wider region.
Declaring that his last visit for years in Iraq gave significant impulse to bilateral relations, Erdogan said that the determination and vision of Sudanis played a crucial role in achieving this point.
Steps have been discussed for the rapid implementation of the road development project, said Erdogan, extending an invitation to all countries interested in participating in this strategic initiative.
Fight terrorism
The meeting approached relations between Trkiye and Iraq, regional developments, especially on Syria, said Erdogan.
I would like to express this with great satisfaction: we do not consider our relations with Iraq, with whom we share deep historical, human and cultural ties, as simply bilateral affairs. We consider the development of cooperation in all areas as a requirement for our fraternal affair, added Erdogan.
Noting that the peace and stability of Iraks are never considered separately from Trkiyes, he said that there is no room for terrorism in the future of the region. “We reaffirmed our determination to continue the fight against PKK, Feto and Daesh, which constitute a threat not only for the national security of Trkiye but also for Iraq,” added Erdogan.
On the commercial volume between the two nations, Erdogan said that last year, the commercial volume had reached $ 18 billion.
“Thanks to the water framework agreement, signed last year and the cooperation mechanisms that we have established, we focus on the implementation of joint projects with Iraq, including the rehabilitation of infrastructure,” he added.
Cooperation in various sectors
Erdogan said they also wanted to deepen cooperation in the electricity sector and extend it to other energy areas, including natural gas.
The meeting also discussed cooperation in fields such as bank, industry, education and higher education, and has evaluated additional measures they could take, said Erdogan.
The Turkish President also praised the approach of Sudanis, which has made important contributions to regional stability.
Stressing the importance of Iraq which develops good neighborhood relations with Syria for the stability and peace of the region, Erdogan stressed Trkiyes' intention to continue working with Iraq on this subject.
Pakistani-Indian tensions, Gaza War
On the tensions of Pakistan-India, President Erdogan said that Ankara was trying to defuse the crisis before he reached “the point of no return, despite the efforts of some to ignite him”.
Noting the consequences of the aggressive policies of Israel which started in Gaza and then extended to Lebanon and Syria, Erdogan said: “Israel thinks that it can ensure its own security by drowning the region in the blood, tears and instability, but it will become clearer as it is a pure illusion.”
Stressing the humanitarian disaster in Gaza, Erdogan said that with Israel, the end of participation in humanitarian aid, the danger of famine has reached a catastrophic level which could lead to mass deaths.
My dear brother and I agreed to do everything in our power, including increasing pressure on Israel, he also said.
“The Turkmens, who have always defended the unity and integrity of the Iraks, continue to contribute to the strengthening of relations in Iraq and Iraqtrkiye today despite all the difficulties. I deeply appreciate the sensitivity of my Sudanis brother to protect the rights and interests of Iraq, he added.
