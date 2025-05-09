A day in the live life of Donald Trump





In the first term of Donald Trumps, he reinvented a lot about how the post of president was done. The strictly scheduled day of its predecessors the rigid fifteen minute of meetings, the start of the morning, not for him. Instead, a large part of its executive time was devoted to the small dining room of the Oval Officea Place finally made infamous by its decision to spend a large part of the afternoon of January 6, 2021, watching a crowd of its supporters to associate the Capitol and refuse to do anything on this subject. He sat there and watched cable television, then tweet on something he saw on television, then watched his tweet cover. Having spent years observing this behavior, a former Trumps House official first mandate told me once that it was as if the president had considered his work as a prolonged test for the role of Mike Tevee, the American child toxic to Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. In the film, the boy jumps inside a real television and finds himself divided into millions of pieces, then narrows into a small version of himself. Wonkas Oompa Loompas stretches him on a shooter and sings how television transforms the brain into goop.

In the case of Trumps, his second term demonstrated another thesis that the President of the United States can spend much of his day on the camera that it is as if he were live from his mandate and not just watching him obsessively playing on television. Barely a day is happening when Trump does not invoke the Poolnow of the White House sorted on the aspect by its staff rather than independently chosen by the media itself, as for more than a century for an ad, a visit with a foreign dignitary, or simply to remove a few things from his chest. Sometimes this happens several times in a single day. These oval office hikes have largely replaced the most formal press conferences in the room is that it held during his previous mandate. And without more elections to run, Trump mainly avoided the major rallies that were the brand brand of his campaigns, preferring to spend time in the White House or in his own private clubs in Florida and New Jersey; An analysis revealed that, over forty of his first hundred days and twelve in fourteen weekends, he spent time in his personal properties.

When he is at the White House, the image of the brand of his second term became Trump at the office resolved, with a rotary casting of admiring cabinet members and other characters behind him, while he speaks and speaks and speaks to the cameras and the stakeholders who jostle in front of him. Trump has not yet reached the complete dictator mode with these appearances; The late Venezuelan strong man Hugo Chvez used to have a weekly spectacle, Al President, who lasted at 11 am every Sunday every time each time Chvez was carved, who was often four to eight hours later. But, more and more, they are the signature of the presidency of Trumps.

On Thursday, the press basin was summoned at 10:48 am for what Trump had presented a very important and exciting announcement of a new trade agreement between the United States and British journalists arrived to find the president already on the speaker with the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. It turned out that the agreement was a little lower than that of the agreement announced in principle, after years of conferences, and with many details to finalize. Trump is far from achieving the goal of ninety agreements in ninety days that his sales advisor promised, after the threat of the presidents of reciprocal rates in his speech on the day of the April 2 liberation shocked the world economy. However, it was something, and Trump, with all the zeal of a second -hand car seller, repulted for the agreement, although he admitted that it was not yet done. In the coming weeks, it all concluded, he swore. His trade secretary, Howard Lungick, congratulated the boss as close as possible. He obtains agreements that we could never do, said Lodnick.

As Lunick said, I thought Trump is in the oval office two days earlier, during a visit with the new Canadian Prime Minister, Mark Carney, who was largely elected on the basis of his promise to grow against Trumps, threatens the trade war. With Carney by his side, Trump had called the trade agreement he had signed with Canada and Mexico during his first mandate simply as a transitional agreement, presenting it as a practical means of getting rid of Alena, the worst trade agreement in the history of our country, probably in the history of the world. Transition? In 2020, when Trump signed the pact, he proclaimed it the most important, most important, modern and balanced trade agreement in history. Poor Keir Starmer. There are a lot of words that come from Trumps mouth, and little that it will not give up when they are no longer practical.

Regarding words on Thursday, there were many, much having little to do with Great Britain or world trade. During his comments on the air, Trump spoke of knowing the late Sean Connery. (It was in a way linked to Great Britain.) He explained that he is investing in golf courses if they are on the ocean. He complained, once again, of the president of the federal reserve, Jerome Powell, refusing to reduce interest rates, even after Trump said that he had not planned to continue his many threats to dismiss him. He doesn't want to do he doesn't probably make his love for me, posed Trump. Later, and, as far as I know, about nothing, he laughed at the Democrat chief of the Senate, Chuck Schumer, saying that Schumer, who is Jewish, is so sympathetic to the Palestinians that he officially makes one; Maybe Trump said that as someone was not quite sure what noisy, there would be a kind of ceremony to welcome them.

Asked about a disastrous ventilation of the air processing control system at Newark airport, Trump complained about Pete Buttigieg, the Biden administration secretary, and explained that he would soon buy a brand new cutting -edge system and an incredible system to replace the old. He added that he had personally gave his transport secretary, Sean Duffy, an intensive course on how to negotiate a good deal. I gave him a ten -minute purchase lesson, said Trump, and he became really good.

Almost an hour after his conversation, Trump dropped an unexpected news so that he drops the appointment of his controversial choice to be an American lawyer for the Columbia district, Ed Martin, after a key republican of the judicial committee, he would not have adopted the choice of Martin, who helped organize the volley movement and adopt the conspiracy of the their way on January 6. Trump suggested that there was no time enough for him to defend Martin in the midst of all the other important things he does. IM only one person, he said. I can only lift this little phone many times in a day. At first, he was not entirely clear that he poured Martin, but he shook his head and indicated that there was no other choice. This is how it sometimes works, he said.

As Trump stopped talking, at 11:53 am Thursday, it had been summoned for an hour and five minutes that the press pool had been summoned. But Trump, turned out, was barely done. At 12:13 pm, The Pool Was Called Into the East Room, Where Trump Began Another Televised Event, A Rare Joint Appearance with First Lady Melania Trump, at Which He braggged about Tremendous Things Happening on Trade, The Likes of Which WEVE NEVER BEFORE, Mothers Day, Made Some Eyebrow-gray Observations about His Own Mother, Who was such an angel but also could be very tough, he said, adding, she had her tough moments, some difficulty moments she had.

Even this annoying comment, however, was not enough to have Trump arrested for the day. After a private meeting with the Golfer Tiger Woods, who is now going out with his son Don, Jr., ex-wife, he was unexpectedly released on the patio next to the entrance to the West wing to speak again to journalists. It turned out that the big story did not agree with Great Britain but the selection of a new pope, the original cardinal of Chicago, Robert Francis Prevost, who will now be known as Léon XIV. Trump wanted a piece of the news cycle. To have the Pope of the United States of America, he said, it is a great honor.

And so a day in the live life of Donald Trump ended as she started, with the confirmation of a lesson learned several times in recent years: there is nothing at all for which he cannot claim credit.

