Trump urges President Mike Johnson to increase taxes on the rich, adding new wrinkles to a massive GOP bill





Washington President Donald Trump put pressure on the private president, Mike Johnson, R-La., During a telephone call on Wednesday to add two additional proposals to the massive package for his program: one to increase the tax rate on the highest employees and the other to close the so-called other interest sessions, according to the call.

The eleventh hour requests add a new wrinkle to a process that is already complicated for republican legislators while they are desperately trying to find enough savings for the bill, which seeks to extend its tax reductions in 2017, to stimulate the financing of the application and the defense of immigration and the limit of debt.

The White House has launched the idea of ​​hiking the richest tax rate in recent months, and he now thinks that it is about to finalize a leading line number for the bill, according to one of the sources of the GOP familiar with the call.

The other source of the GOP familiar with the call said that Trump was planning to authorize the rate on people earning $ 2.5 million per year to return from 37% to 39.6% before 2017 to protect Medicaid and help pay for middle and workers' tax cuts.

Punchbowl News was the first to report the call.

While the Republicanshave launched the idea of ​​turning on the tax rates on the best employees when the large parts of the 2017 tax law expire at the end of this year, the leaders of the GOP resisted an increase in the wealthy tax, traditionally anathema within the party.

Trump also shot down the idea of ​​increasing taxes on millionaires last month, saying that it would be “disruptive”.

You will lose a lot of money if you do this, he said at the time. And other countries that have done it have lost many people. They lose their rich. It would be bad, because the rich pay the tax.

But with Trump pushing Johnson to reverse the course and at the republican house that fight so that mathematics operate for their massive bill, leadership now reconsidered its options.

A republican of the upper chamber closely involved in the negotiations confirmed to NBC News that there was a revived conversation within the conference of the GOP chamber during the last 24 hours on the fact that the highest tax rate increases, as well as the closure of the key of interest.

When asked how much the new proposals are taken seriously, the House Republican said that at this stage, we must find the savings, so I think everything is taken into account.

The Tax Chamber and Meaning Committee plans to mark its part of the Reconciliation bill next week, but it always sorts a certain number of thorny questions, such as the way of increasing the ceiling on the state and the local tax deduction, or salt. The managers of the GOP of the house aim to pass the final package on the ground before the Memorial Day, which is an ambitious chronology.

