Politics
Sudani, Erdogan discusses bilateral ties, sign 10 …
Erbil, Kurdistan region – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia on Thursday in Ankara, where the two parties discussed global bilateral relations and the implementation of agreements signed between the two countries last year. The two leaders have also signed ten new agreements, collaboration and training of the defense industry within the Iraq Ministry of the Interior.
In a spouse preseur with the Turkish president, Souani said that Iraq shares with Turkey “deep links in the neighborhood, mutual interests, shared history and social and religious ties”, adding that the relationship between the two nations “is based on fundamental pillars, the most important between them is the dimension of security and the challenge of terrorism, which is a common enemy of the two countries”.
The Iraqi Prime Minister reiterated “the clear position of Iraq on the Kurdistan workers' party (PKK), recognizing it as an organization prohibited under Iraqi law. According to our constitution, we do not authorize any groups to use Iraqi territory to launch attacks against neighboring countries. ”
He also praised “the political process aimed at disarming the PKK”.
Turkey and the PKK are engaged in a armed conflict for several decades. Founded in 1978, the PKK initially fought for an independent Kurdistan, but now calls for an increase in political and cultural rights within Turkey. Ankara and its Western allies consider the group as a terrorist organization.
At the end of February, the Party of Equality and the Democracy of the Pro-Kurdish Peoples of Turkey (Democracy Party) relayed a historical message from the imprisoned leader of the PKK Abdullah Ocalan, in which he called on the PKK to disarm and dissolve. It is important to note that the Turkish president Erdogan, earlier Thursday, provided that the group would lay down his arms and dissolve “today or tomorrow”.
Earlier in the day, the Sudani office reported a meeting held between the Iraqi Prime Minister and the Turkish President.
In his declaration, the offices of the Iraqi Prime Minister cited the two leaders as reaffirming “their commitment to continue joint efforts to strengthen cooperation”.
The Sudani were also cited as emphasizing “the mutual desire to implement the results of the strategic framework agreement for cooperation, which aims to improve the capacity of the two countries to meet common challenges.”
The agreement, signed between Iraq and Turkey in April 2024, extends over a wide range of areas, including security, trade, infrastructure, water and education.
A key element of the strategic framework agreement is an improved security collaboration, in particular thanks to the creation of a joint security coordination center in Baghdad and a joint training and cooperation center in northern Iraq. These facilities aim to improve the coordination of efforts to fight terrorism, in particular these targeting the PKK.
On the economic level, the agreement has led to the training of a joint economic trade committee, as well as several understanding memorandums aimed at stimulating trade, investment and mutual economic interests.
Among the most ambitious initiatives, there is the development road project of $ 17 billion – also known as the Dry Canal project – which will connect the southern Iraq to the Turkish border via a modern rail and road network.
The Iraqi Prime Minister stressed Thursday the importance of the development road project and “its contributions to international and regional economic integration, to improve trade between Iraq and Turkey and the creation of many development opportunities.”
Earlier in the day, Souani also spoke to the Turkish news agency managed by the state about the key project, describing it as “one of the most important projects in the Middle East” and “a strategic project for the countries of the region, in particular for Turkey”.
“We want Iraqi-Turques relations to be part of the regional stability equation,” added Sudani.
The Turkish presidency also quoted President Erdogan as declaring, during its partner on Thursday with the Iraqi Prime Minister that “the development road project will contribute considerably to the stability and prosperity of Iraq and all of our region”.
The Turkish president said he had discussed with the Iraqi Prime Minister “stages to quickly implement the project. We invite countries interested in the development route to be part of this strategic project ”.
On the regional level, the Souani and Erdogan were cited by the office of the Iraqi Prime Minister as addressing “regional events and key developments”. The two leaders “condemned the [Israeli] Assault in Gaza and highlighted the alignment of Iraq and Turkey's positions on the issue. »»
In October 2023, the Palestinian Hamas movement launched a large -scale foray into southern Israel, killing more than 1,170 people, according to Israeli figures. Israel responded with a massive offensive in Gaza who killed 52,000 people, mainly Palestinian civilians, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. Some 118,014 were also injured.
After 15 months of war, Israel and Hamas accepted a cease-fire which entered into force in mid-January. However, on March 18, Israel launched new attacks on Gaza, killing more than 2,300 Palestinians and injuring more than 2,500 others, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. Israel says that the offensive aims to guarantee the return of 59 hostages still held by Hamas.
Since the beginning of March, Israel has banned all supplies – including food, water and drugs – from the entry to Gaza, to put Hamas to renegate the ceasefire.
According to the office of the Iraqi Prime Minister and the complete withdrawal of occupying forces, “according to the office of the Iraqi Prime Minister.
With regard to Syria, the Iraqi Prime Minister and the Turkish president “reaffirmed their support for stability and the political transition to Syria, helping the Syrian people in their crisis, promoting national sovereignty, rejecting external interference in domestic affairs and ensuring the protection of diversity and social pluralism of Syria.”
After a quick offensive, a coalition of opposition groups led by Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS)-directed by Ahmed Al-Sharaa-December 8 overthrew the regime of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad. At the end of January, Sharaa was appointed acting president of the country.
While Turkey, a long-standing donor of the anti-Assad opposition in Syria, quickly appeared as a key ally of the new government in Damascus, Iraq adopted a more cautious approach.
During his appointment at the end of January, the acting president of Syria, Sharaa, was congratulated by most Arab countries, while Iraq notably retained his support. Baghdad's hesitation has been cautious in his approach to the new management of Damascus. It should be noted that Baghdad was a close ally of Assad.
However, signs of thaw have emerged in recent weeks when the Souani met Sharaa in Qatar in mid-April. Ten days later, Iraq officially invited the Sharaa attending the Arab League summit scheduled for May 17 in Baghdad.
In another statement, the Sudani office confirmed that Iraqi Prime Minister and Turkish president had jointly chaired the signing of ten new understanding memoranda (MOUS).
These included agreements on the collaboration of the defense industry and the exchange of technical expertise, the creation of procedures for the voluntary repatriation of Iraqi citizens currently residing in Turkey, and initiatives aimed at judicial cooperation and joint struggle against illicit drug trafficking.
Additional mussels have been signed to improve training and capacity building efforts within the Iraq Ministry of the Interior.
The agreements have also covered cooperation in disaster management, digital public relations, educational partnerships – including the opening of Turkish University branches in Iraq – and technical fields such as metrology and calibration.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.rudaw.net/english/middleeast/turkey/080520251
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jokowi denies his involvement in the mutation of Letjen Kunto, PKB Frame: I will never believe in his words
- Pakistan T20 League moved as Aussies waiting for IPL call
- President Trump notes after Robert Prevost elected Pope Leo XIV
- XI Jinpings Commercial Forensic Allies with us
- The Trump administration asks the Supreme Court to allow it to end the humanitarian conditional release for 500,000 people from 4 countries
- The police 'criminal investigation team went down to Solo and Yogyakarta concerning reports of alleged false diplomas for former president Joko Widodo (Jokowi). This decision was followed by the report of the team of defenders of the Ulama and activists (TPUA).
- Meet Pope Leo XIV: The tennis -playing Cardinal who fired Volleys on Donald Trump on social media
- Nuclear power in danger of becoming a wider conflict in India and Pakistan
- The moment Winston Churchill announced the end of World War Two in Europe. #VEDay #BBCNews
- Kashmir crisis explained: India and Pakistan will go to war?
- Turkey and Iraq reaffirm the commitment to work against Kurdish militants and other security threats
- New evidence shows long Covid health sacrifices across all US states