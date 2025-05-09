Politics
Download even prabowo-jokowi kiss, ITB student arrested by police
Jakarta, kompas.com -A student from the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) was arrested by police for having downloaded memes on social networks containing photos of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and the 8th President of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subbowo Kissing.
This was first known to download on the social media Twitter alias X by the Mountadhaone1 account.
“Breaking News! Obtaining information on SRD ITB students has just been transported by Bareskrim because of the memes wowo it created,” said Murtadhaone1 account Wednesday (7/5/2025).
The police confirmed this arrest.
“Justify that a woman with the initials SSS was captured and treated,” said the Karo Penmas public relations division of the national police brigadier, General Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko, when he was confirmed on Friday 9/5/2025).
Read also: the resignation of the rector of the user interface of the commissioner of BRI who started from the same Jokowi the king of the lip service
Truno said investigators are currently exploring a series of events.
“Currently, he is still in investigation,” he continued.
Read also: Social media 5 members of Bem UI were hacked after downloading the same Jokowi: King of Lip Service
For this action, SSS is suspected of having violated article 45 paragraph (1) OJ article 27 paragraph (1) and / or article 51 paragraph (1) of article 35 of law number 1 of 2024 concerning the second amendment to law number 11 of 2008 concerning information and electronic transactions.
Based on information circulating in social networksSSS is known for making a meme or an image that shows Jokowi and Prabowo kissing.
Listen News writing And Choice news We are directly on your mobile phone. Choose access to your pillar channel at Komompas.com WhatsApp Channel News: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029vafpbedbpzjzrk13h3d. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp application.
|
Sources
2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2025/05/09/10374981/unggah-meme-prabowo-jokowi-ciuman-mahasiswi-itb-ditangkap-polisi
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
