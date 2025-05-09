Trump Deal is an important achievement for Starmer





Henry Zeffman

Chief political correspondent

AFP

The United Kingdom has desperately agreed with the United States since President Donald Trump sparked his wave of world prices.

So other countries have. But it seems that the United Kingdom arrived there first – an important achievement by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and his government.

Those who are close to talks have said for some time that the form of an agreement was essentially there, but that it was never quite clear when and if the president of the Maverick could sign on what his negotiation team had debated.

The fact that he did this this week in fact a few very important days for British trade, coming only two days after the complete free trade agreement between the United Kingdom and India.

It is estimated that the British-Indian agreement would make an increase of $ 25.5 billion to bilateral trade and an annual increase of 4.8 billion of GDP of the United Kingdom, the simplification of exports of British goods to India and the reduction of taxes on Indian exports of clothing and shoes.

There is a clear boost for a Prime Minister who was under pressure to rethink interior policies after a disastrous set of local electoral results for work last week.

He has now finalized the agreement with India that his conservative predecessors could not conclude and manage to a kind of agreement with the United States-even if this does not make the complete free trade agreement that conservative governments have spoken to reach and never managed.

President Trump seemed to refer to the agreement when he published on social networks on Wednesday evening: “Big press conference tomorrow morning at 10:00 am, the Oval office, concerning an important trade agreement with representatives of a large and very respected country. The first of many !!!”

The British team expected an announcement today, but was caught by surprise when the American media announced the news overnight.

Although Trump described it as a “commercial contract”, this is probably more limited than that – a more specific agreement to reduce prices on specific things.

The American president has announced – and reduced his income – a group of prices on countries around the world this year.

The United States remains the best trading partner in the United Kingdom, buying nearly $ 200 billion in British exports.

Currently, most goods imported from the United Kingdom in the United States are faced with a 10%coverage rate.

The United Kingdom – like other countries – has also been affected with 25% prices on steel and aluminum exports to the United States as well as a 25% tariff on cars and car parts.

On the British side, they specifically want to reduce prices on steel and British cars.

On the American side, they want something on pharmaceutical products and technology – which explain the majority of goods exports in total.

Andrew Griffith, the secretary of ghost companies and businesses, said that an American-UK agreement “would be welcome and another Brexit service.”

However, Griffith says that the restoration of the growth of the economy “also requires reversing labor attacks against business” and reducing “high energy costs”.

“The Conservatives will closely examine any agreement which should first be announced in the Parliament,” he said.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Liberal Democratic Treasury, Daisy Cooper, said that Parliament “must have a vote” on the agreement so that he can be “examined”.

“A good trade agreement with the United States could bring enormous advantages, but liberal democrats will oppose all the concessions that threaten our NHS, undermine our farmers or will grant tax reductions to technological billionaires,” she said.

“If the government is convinced that the agreement it has negotiated with Trump is in the national interest of Great Britain, it should not be afraid to carry it before the deputies.”

There is also a wider point.

Sir Keir wanted to forge a warm relationship with Trump – warmer than much planned.

There were also growing grunts on the dividend he received for his efforts, on trade, Ukraine and a number of other questions.

Here is his answer.

