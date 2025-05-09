The Jokowi's initial diploma was brought to the criminal investigation police





Jakarta, kompas.com – The 7th presidential lawyer of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi),, Yakup Hasibuancome Criminal investigation To submit documents native asked by the police. Based on site surveillance, Yakup and his entourage arrived at the criminal investigation police around 09.29 WIB. “Today, we are responding to the Bareskrim's request to provide a certain number of documents, Mr. Jokowi's original diploma,” Yakup said during the meeting during the Bareskrim Lobby, Jakarta criminal investigation on Friday (5/5/2025). Read also: Prabowo responds to the controversial diploma of the Jokowi and denies the president of the president Yakup said today's documents have been brought directly by representatives of the solo Jokowi family, namely Wahyudi Andrianto or Andri, who is Jokowi -in -Law's brother. “Mr. Andri, sister -in -In of Mr. Jokowi directly. This is a sensitive document, it is not possible to use a letter, so it is delivered directly by the family,” said Yakup. Read also: Roy Suryo would have been united to the police for accused a false diploma of Jokowi Yakup said his party has brought a number of Jokowi initial diploma documents to examine the criminal investigation by the police. He declared a complete diploma of elementary to university. “Everything we bring. But it is technical (submission of documents) that we do not know,” he continued. When meeting the media team, Yakup showed no document. He said, we had to meet the police first to find out if the document Jokowi diploma will be shown to the public. After making a brief statement, Yakup and his entourage entered the building of the criminal investigation unit. When I entered inside, Yakup was seen with a dark blue bag. There is no visible document that is kept in hand. Read also: Roy Suryo proposes that the Jokowi diploma be tested at the Singapore legal laboratory, that's the reason Previously, Jokowi had reported an alleged defamation to the metropolitan police in Jakarta on Wednesday (04/30/2025). This report was produced after the Jokowi diploma was accused of false by a number of parties. During the investigators' meeting, Jokowi reported five people. These are Roy Suryo, Rismon Hasiholan Sianipar, Tifauzia Tiasumma, Eggy Sudjana and Kurnia Tri Royani.

