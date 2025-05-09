The Trump administration asks the Supreme Court to allow it to end the humanitarian conditional release for 500,000 people from 4 countries





The Administration of the President of Washington (AP), Donald Trump, asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to allow him to end the conditional humanitarian release for hundreds of thousands of immigrants from four countries.

The emergency call asks the judges to stop an order of the lower short by keeping in place legal protections for more than 500,000 people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

The republican administration argues that the decision is wrongly interfere with the authority of the Department of Internal Security.

The district court has canceled one of the most consecutive immigration policy decisions, wrote General John Sauer.

The ordinance of the American district judge Indira Talwani in Boston prevented the Trump administration from putting an early end to the temporary legal status of immigrants. His decision in mid-April came shortly before the cancellation of their permits, preparing them for potential expulsion.

Talwani, who was appointed by Democratic President Barack Obama, said that the program’s immigrants who are legally in the United States are now faced with an option to flee the country or remain to lose everything. She said the explanation of governments to end the program was based on incorrect reading of the law.

The case is the last in a series of emergency calls that the Trump administration launched to the Supreme Court, many of which were linked to immigration.

Trump promised on the campaign track to expel millions of people in the country illegally. His administration has also sought to dismantle policies of the democratic administration of President Joe Biden who created new ways for people to live legally in the United States, generally for two years with work authorization.

Biden used humanitarian parole more than any other president, employing a special presidential authority in force since 1952. The beneficiaries included more than 500,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans who stole in the United States with financial sponsors on permits of two years since the end of 2022, with the authorization to work.

The defenders qualified Trump's administrations to end the unprecedented program and argued that she had violated the creation of federal rules.

The writer Associated Press Elliot Spagat in San Diego contributed to this report.

