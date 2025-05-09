President Trump notes after Robert Prevost elected Pope Leo XIV





Update: 14:03 pm is May 8, 2025

Day forecasts in just a few minutes. The secret process to select the next Pope is now underway at the Vatican, behind the locked doors of the Sistine Chapel, 133 Cardinals, mostly appointed by Pope Francis, should express their first votes for the next chief of the Catholic church. The morning anchor Aaron Guy more closely examines this very sacred process. The pope is dead. The throne is vacant. It is such an intense tradition. Hollywood dramatized a winning film of the Oscars of the same name, but Real Life Conclave occurs behind closed doors, wrapped in secrets. No cameras, no communication with the outside world. Aside from the universal message to show its progress. Black smoke at the top of the Sistine Chapel means that the cardinals have not reached a consensus. White smoke signals the end of the conclave and the arrival of a new pontiff and a new name chosen. Calm. Cardinal Sweet Bergoglio, now Pope Francis, a key indication that the church is ready for the successor of the French Pope, the headquarters of the Sistine Chapel is now installed and the cardinals around the world have taken oath. A total of 133 cardinals will vote during the conclave, the ever ever, including 108 being appointed by Pope Francis. Ten is from the United States flown in red to remember the blood of Christ. The cardinals start every day with a brief prayer before voting their first bulletin. They vote up to four times a day until they reach a majority of two thirds. Timing on each of the days The activities may vary, which means that the prediction of the moment when smoke will rise from the chimney is not an exact science. The secret is to help people can express themselves openly and not worry that it will be reported afterwards. The conclave lasted as little as a day, and as long as two years. This occurred in the 13th century. More recently, it took five voting bulletins to elect Pope Francis and four voting cycles for his predecessor, Pope Benoît. And although who will become the next pope remains uncertain, many have suggested what the church is looking for. Someone who has an experience of the Vatican, who is pastoral, who speaks several languages, which is respected. Age has something to do with it. You don't want someone too young who will be there for 40 years. You don't want someone too old either. It should be noted that this will be one of the most diverse conclaves in history. Cardinal voters will come from 71 different nations on six continents. 15 nations are represented for the first time Eve

A few moments after Robert Prevost was presented to the world as the next Pope, President Donald Trump published a statement on his election. Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who had just been named Pope. It is such an honor to realize that it is the first American pope. What excitement and what great honor for our country. I can't wait to meet Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very significant moment, said Trump on Thursday in a press release on his social media platform Truth Social. At Boca Ratestay update: the latest big titles and WPBF 25 weather receives the latest news updates with the WPBF 25 News application. You can download it here.

Vatican City

A few moments after Robert Prevost was presented in the world as the next Pope, President Donald Trump published a statement on his election.

Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who has just been appointed Pope. It is such an honor to realize that it is the first American pope. What excitement and what great honor for our country. I can't wait to meet Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very significant moment, said Trump on Thursday in a press release on his social media platform Truth Social.

According to the Associated Press, prevost, a 69 -year -old member of the Augustinian religious order, took the name of Leo XIV.

Getty Imagestiziana Fabi

Pope recently elected Leo XIV, Robert PREVOST is addressed to the crowd of the main Balcon of the Central Loggia of the Saint-Pierre Basilica for the first time, after the Cardinals put an end to the Conclave, at the Vatican, on May 8, 2025. Robert Francis Prevost was elected the first pope of the United States on Thursday, announced the Vatican. Moderate who was close to Pope Francis and spent years as a missionary in Peru, he became the 267th pontiff of the Catholic Church, taking the papal name Leo XIV. (Photo by Tiziana Fabi / AFP) (photo by Tiziana Fabi / AFP via Getty Images)

Getty Imagesalberto Pizzoli

Pope Newly elected Leo XIV, Robert PREVOST arrives on the main Balcony of the Central Loggia of the Saint-Pierre Basilica for the first time, after the Cardinals put an end to the conclave, at the Vatican, on May 8, 2025. Robert Francis Prevost was elected the first pope of the United States on Thursday, announced the Vatican. Moderate who was close to Pope Francis and spent years as a missionary in Peru, he became the 267th pontiff of the Catholic Church, taking the papal name Leo XIV. (Photo of Alberto Pizzoli / AFP) (photo by Alberto Pizzoli / AFP via Getty Images)

Leo XIV becomes the first American pope elected pope during the history of 2,000 years of the Catholic Church.

Leo XIV was born in Chicago on September 14, 1955.

