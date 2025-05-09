XI takes discussions with Putin





Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, May 8, 2025. XI had talks here with Putin. Putin organized a welcome ceremony for XI at St George “S Hall. [Photo/Xinhua]

Moscow – President Xi Jinping had talks here on Thursday with Russian President Vladimir Putin. XI arrived on Wednesday to visit a state visit to Russia and attend the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War of the Soviet Union. XI says that China-Russia relationships are more confident, stable and resilient in the new era President XI said that Chinese-Russia relationships have become more confident, stable and resilient in the new era. Russian President Vladimir Putin is organizing a welcome ceremony for Chinese President Xi Jinping at St George's Hall at Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, May 8, 2025. XI had talks here with Putin. [Photo/Xinhua]

XI says that China is working with Russia to protect the authority of the UN, defending the interests of developing countries President XI said that China was ready to work with Russia to protect the authority and status of the United Nations, and resolutely defend the rights and interests of the two nations as well as those of developing countries in the face of unilateralism and intimidation. XI claims that the deepening of China-Russia's ties necessary to comply with IntL equity, to improve global governance President XI said that the development and continuous deepening of China-Russia relations are the call of the time to protect international equity and justice and promote the reform of the global governance system. Chinese President Xi Jinping enters St George's Hall at Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, May 8, 2025. XI had talks here with Russian President Vladimir Putin. [Photo/Xinhua]

XI says that links in China-Russia benefit from stable, healthy and high-level development thanks to joint efforts President XI said that links in China-Russia have experienced stable, healthy and high-level development thanks to joint efforts on both sides. XI says that Chinese-Russian coordination in intl affairs injects stability, positive energy in the turbulent world President XI said that, faced with unprecedented world changes, China and Russia have continually deepened political mutual trust and strategic coordination, maintained close coordination and cooperation in international affairs, and injected precious stability and positive energy in the changing and turbulent world. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin entered the place of their talks in Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on May 8, 2025. XI had talks here with Putin. [Photo/Xinhua]

XI says that China, Russia, to ensure stable and unhindered industry chains, supply chains President XI said China was ready to work with Russia to protect the global multilateral trading system and keep the industrial and unhindered industrial and supply chains. XI says that China, Russia to assume a special responsibility as a major country President XI said that China will work with Russia to assume particular responsibility as major countries of the world and permanent members of the United Nations Security Council. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold talks in small groups in Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, May 8, 2025. XI had talks here with Putin. [Photo/Xinhua]



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202505/08/WS681c5a87a310a04af22be22c.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos