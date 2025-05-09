



Louding Indias matures and retained the military response to Pahalgam's terrorist attack under Operation Sindoor, JD Supremo HD Deve Gowda said Thursday that if the challenges are not ending here, there is a huge relief to know that the nation is united. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, HD Deve Gowda, praised the exemplary leadership of Modis. (Read also: Indo-Pak tension: the government of Karnataka has taken precautionary measures, explains CM)) Read his full letter here: In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the former Prime Minister and Rajya Sabha Mp of Karnataka, HD Deve Gowda, praised the exemplary leadership of Modis and determined the measures following the recent terrorist attack. I pray for God to be with you, and with our great nation when we put this Dharma war against Adharma of terrorism, wrote Gowda, praising the primary ministers for the treatment of the crisis. He highlighted the peaceful global image of India, declaring that India is a nation loving peace and has always disseminated positive light in the world, but if someone considers it as our weakness, then they now know what we are capable of. Gowda noted that he was holding his hand with a deep feeling of appreciation after the ripe military response and held the country to the terrorist strike on May 7 in Pahalgam. The challenges we face certainly do not end here, but there is immense relief in the fact that we remain united as a nation. We suffer together, but we also get up together as a nation and a people, he said, emphasizing national unity in difficult times. The former PM recalled that Modis Swift returns from an international trip to supervise the response to the terrorist attack on April 22. … You have interrupted your visit to Saudi Arabia and you rushed to monitor the developing situation in India (after the terrorist attack on April 22), carry out strategy meetings, mobilize international support and inspire our armed forces. Later, you also canceled your tour in Europe to be available at home for all emergencies, said Gowda. He has recognized the immense pressure that the Prime Minister had to face in recent weeks. The last two weeks have had to be very demanding and stressful, he wrote. But I am happy that God has given you the strength and resolution to see India through these difficult times. Your leadership has been exemplary and the story will undoubtedly record it in brilliant terms. By thinking about the burden of leadership, he added, I know that it is alone at the top, and I also know that without a spiritual meaning, a deep reflection and a continuous prayer, it is not easy to find the balance and the equanimity of the judgment. You have shown that you have everything in good measure in recent days. He was also obvious several times in the past. (Read also: Suicide drones built by Bengaluru play a crucial role in Operation Sindoor Strikes: Report))

