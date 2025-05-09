The lawyer claims to bring the initial diploma of Jokowi to the criminal investigation police





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The legal team of former president Joko Widodo came to the National Police Criminal Investigation Agency on Friday May 9, 2025. They arrived around 09.30 WIB made the invitation of criminal investigation to submit the diploma of Jokowi.

“Today's agenda, we only fulfill the request for the criminal investigation unit to present and provide a certain number of documents, including the original diploma of Mr. Jokowi,” said the team of legal advisers from Jokowi, Yakup Hasibuan, in the Bareskrim building.

Yakup said he had brought the original Jokowi diploma from various levels of study education at Gadjah Mada University (UGM) and a number of other documents. However, Yakup has not shown diplomas to the media crew

Yakup said the legal team came with Wahyudi Andrianto who was a Jokowi cousin. According to him, Andrianto was invited to directly provide the solo diploma.

The criminal investigation team at the national police headquarters went to the Solo City Police, Central Java, Thursday, May 8, 2025. Their arrival to test seven diplomas from former president Joko Widodo.

The director of general crimes of the criminal investigation police, the headquarters, the police general, General Djuhandhani Rahardjo Puro, said that their presence in the solo police to follow the complaint of the Ulama defenders' team and activists (TPUA) was linked to the fake diploma from Jokowi to the Metropolitan Police of Jakarta.

“We carried out these activities around one month, located in the jogja and solo regions. Our current activity is to take a comparison sample, for the laboratory laboratory test (forensic laboratory),” said Djuhandhani on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

He said there were seven samples taken in comparison with university degrees or secondary schools. The sample was taken from the colleague of Jokowi while he was studying at Gadjah Mada (UGM) University Yogyakarta and studied at Sma Negeri 6 Solo. “According to the sample of the colleague of Jokowi during the school and the conference, we will do the comparison test carried out by the National Police Lab for the test,” he said.

Djuhandani said that in activity, Bareskrim also examined around 31 witnesses. They come from university friends to people who complain of being clarified. According to him, the case was still in investigation and his party continued to investigate until there is a legal certainty for the case. “It is true that it is proposed, of course, it will be treated further if it is true,” he said.

