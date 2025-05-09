Politics
American legislators have an alarm on the aggressive behavior of turkeys, urges Trump to face Erdogan
A bipartite coalition of American legislators raises serious concerns concerning the increasingly unpredictable and hostile turkeys under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, urging President Donald Trump to address him directly at any future meeting. In a detailed and energetic letter, legislators warn that the Ankaras lead to the cohesion of NATO, undermine regional stability in the eastern Mediterranean and is directly opposed to the main American interests, allies and values.
Among their concerns, the turkeys degenerate an assault towards its neighbors, notably Greece and Cyprus. The letter highlights continuous violations of Greek airspace by Turkish fighter planes, including F-16s provided by the United States and repeated incursions in Greek territorial waters. Such behavior, according to them, is incompatible with the responsibilities of an ally of NATO and constitutes a persistent threat to peace in the region. This behavior is unacceptable for an NATO ally that legislators write despite the overall softening of tensions between Greece and Turkey, we are particularly disturbed by the sudden increase in violations of Greek airspace with us, provided that the F-16 jets in the possession of ankaras and the violations of Greece of territorial waters have occurred in the past year.
The letter is also strongly opposed to any consideration of the readmission of turkeys on the F-35 Fighter Jet program, citing Ankaras continued the deployment of the Russian system S-400.Non F-35S while the S-400 would remain the legislators declare, warning that the restoration of this decision would date the regional military balance and the security of ONTAN.
The letter criticizes also the aggressive maritime assertions of Turkeys under the Blue Homeland doctrine, Turkish claims on natural gas deposits near Cyprus and the signing of a maritime agreement with the Provisional Government of Libyas – all in challenge to international law considered to be a broader effort to assert regional domination and question the sovereign of neighboring states. The legislators argue that such actions violate the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and are motivated by the revisionist ambitions of the Erdogans, Neo-Ottomans.
Legislators also condemn the support of Erdogans in Hamas and its characterization as a release movement. They also note that Turkey has become a safe refuge for the high leaders of Hamas, that the government of Erdogans has suspended all trade with Israel, obstructed the cooperation of NATO-Israel and organized inflammatory speeches calling for new violence, while engaging simultaneously in anti-Semitic rhetoric during international forums. The legislators characterize these actions as deeply disturbing and incompatible with American values and strategic partnerships in the region.
In addition to the turkeys destabilizing foreign policy, the letter draws attention to the tightening of the grip on the inner power. He quotes the recent arrest of the mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Mamoglu, alongside mass raids targeting political opponents and the broader erosion of democratic institutions in Türkiye. Legislators highlight the growing use of anti-terrorist and disinformation laws to silence dissent, the restriction of the Pacific Assembly and generalized human rights abuses, in particular against women, minorities and disabled people.
In addition, legislators express their concern concerning the alignment of turkeys on the global authoritarian powers. Erdogan has expressed interest in joining anti-Western alliances such as the BRICS while deepening cooperation with Russia, supporting Islamist groups in Syria and contributing to instability in regions such as Sudan and Iraqi Kurdistan.
It is in the interest of the United States that Turkey is a strong and reliable ally within NATO, write legislators. But Erdogan has repeatedly shown that his personal and political program is increasingly aligned with American values and strategic interests.
The letter concluded by a call to President Trump to face Erdogan on key issues and they argue that the fact of not doing so and would risk long-term damage to transatlantic security and the credibility of the United States. R President, in anticipation of your meeting reported with President Erdogan, we respect you respectfully to approach the following subjects in your discussions:
The turkeys use of us provided F-16s to regularly indulge in the Greek sovereign airspace
The impossibility of the re-planned turkeys in the F-35 program while Ankara retains the S-400
Erdogans adoption of revisionist policies which are beneficial for Russia to the detriment of NATO cohesion and security
Erdogans problematic political of the blue homeland and danger that he poses to Greek and Cypriot sovereignty and the integrity of their territorial waters and their maritime areas, undermining the global peace and stability of the eastern Mediterranean
Erdogan personal and political ties maintains with the high leaders of Hamas and the sympathy he demonstrates towards Hamass' objectives to eliminate the state of Israel
Anti -Semitic and anti -Zogan anti -Semis rhetoric usually spits
The continuous illegal occupation of Cyprus
Respect for human rights and political opposition within an alleged democracy like Turkey.
The letter is signed by a large bipartite group of legislators. These include Dina Titus, Gregory Meeks, Brad Schneider, Chris Pappas, Vern Buchanan, William Keating, Dan Goldman, Lloyd Doggett, Wesley Bell, Emanuel Cleaver, Jim Costa, Ted Place, Josh Gottheimer, James McGoovern, Frank Pallone, Grace Meng, Gus Bililakis, Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, Greg Landsman, Joaquin Castro and Julie Johnson.
