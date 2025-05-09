Jokowi is suspected of using a false diploma, Bareskrim conducted an in-depth investigation with a medical-legal test, 31 witnesses were examined





Hulondalo.id – The alleged affair of false diplomas owned by the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), is now strongly discussed in the public community. Previously, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the father of the vice-president of the Republic of Indonesia, reported five people to the metropolitan police of Jakarta concerning the accusations of false diplomas. Read also: Prabowo discussing the Jokowi number during the Indonesian cabinet session, allegedly false diploma at the “ doll '' of the father of Gibran Last, the criminal investigation police came to Surakarta police to collect a sample of seven diplomas who would have the property of Jokowi colleagues in the center of Java (Java Central). The director of general crimes (Dirtipidim) Police of Criminal Investigations, Brigadier General Djuhandani Rahardjo Puro, said that the diploma sample would be used as proof to compare the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma. “We went to Solo and Yogyakarta to take a comparison sample. It was one of the investigation activities looking for a comparison sample, for the laboratory test (Medico-Legal Laboratory),” Rahardjo said at a press conference at the Surakarta police, Central Java, Thursday, May 8, 2025. Rahardjo explained that the seven samples taken compared to the Jokowi diploma were taken from the colleagues of the father of Gibran during his studies at Gadjah Mada (UGM) and Sman 6 solo university. “The sample of the colleague of Jokowi during the school and the conference, we will do the comparison test carried out by the National Police Lab for the test,” he said. Raharjo said that in this activity, his party also examined around 31 witnesses. The witnesses came from university friends to the public who submitted a report to be clarified. “The process of this case is still investigating and continues to investigate until this case has a legal certainty. It is true according to what is argued. It will certainly be treated further if it is true,” said Rahardjo. In this case, he also added various examples of documents to the UGM when Jokowi signed up and the documents complained, ranging from false diplomas to a false thesis. “We are testing scientific surveys, the results of which will be indisputable. The results are like what we certainly expect the forensic laboratory,” he concluded. ***

