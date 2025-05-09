Erdogan of Turkey to “fraternal people of Pakistan” First





Erdogan expressed his solidarity to Pakistan and said Turkey supported Islamabads from the treatment of the situation

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan supported Pakistan in the middle of increased tensions with India. The Turkish presidency said in a statement that Erdogan on Wednesday May 7) spoke to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif following Operation Indias Sindoor against the terrorist camps on the other side of the border. Erdogan expressed his solidarity to Pakistan and said he was supporting the treatment of Islamabads in the situation. Erdogan said Turkey was ready to do what it can to prevent tensions from degenerating and that its diplomatic contacts in this regard are continuing, the statement said. The story continues below this announcement Erdogan also supported Pakistans' calls to an investigation into the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22 in Indias Cashmire, during which 26 people were killed. This comes after Turkey earned earlier the India missile strikes on Pakistan and said such actions could lead to total climbing between the two nuclear neighbors. Erdogan himself published a message on X on Wednesday, in which he exercised condolences to the inhabitants of Pakistan. Here is what Erdogan wrote on social networks: we fear that the tension between Pakistan and India can not degenerate into open conflict with missile attacks that have led to the martyrdom of many civilians. I pray for Allahs Mercy for our brothers who have lost their lives in the attacks, and I present my condolences again to the fraternal people and the state of Pakistan. Erdogan also supported Islamabads calling an independent Incident survey. We find the Pakistans' proposal to conduct an international investigation concerning the odious terrorist attack in Jammu-et-Cachemire to be precious, said Erdogan. India response to calls for an independent survey The Indian Foreign Minister rejected the Pakistans' proposal on Thursday to join the investigation into the cashmere terrorist attack, saying that such previous experiences had not been positive. I think that experience has not been positive, and it certainly does not give us confidence now to take into account, the Pakistani affirmations of wishes to participate in a joint investigation. These are just delay tactics. These are just scenario tactics, Misri said during the information of journalists on Operation Sindoor. The story continues below this announcement In fact, in the continuation of justice for the victims of multiple terrorist attacks, whether Mumbai in 2008 or in Pathankot in 2016 and many others, in particular for these two attacks, India had proposed to cooperate. India has provided forensic evidence and urged Pakistan to justify the perpetrators of these attacks, recalled Misri. In particular, with regard to the 2008 Mumbai attacks, where a Pakistani terrorist Lashkar-E-Taiba has been captured alive, India provided in-depth information and evidence related to the involvement of Pakistani terrorists in this attack. Business has been recorded (in Pakistan), but you all know that these cases have not progressed despite the training of legal teams, and Pakistan has always overcome all the efforts to advance the investigation, the Minister of Foreign Affairs told journalists.

