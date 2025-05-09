Jokowi's lawyer said the original diploma to the public would not solve the problem





Jakarta, kompas.com – The 7th presidential lawyer of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Yakup Hasibuan said that the original Jokowi diploma in front of the media or the public would not solve the problems or debates that are currently rolling. “So, from the start, we have already said that to show that this (the original diploma) will not solve the problem,” Yakup said when he was encountered in the criminal investigation Bareskrim Lobby, Jakarta, Friday 9/5/2025). Said Yakup, the holidays Gajah Mada University (UGM) has also repeatedly confirmed the issue of authenticity Jokowi diploma. However, this is still debated by a number of parties. Read also: Jokowi ready to be checked criminal investigation concerning the false diploma allegations Because there was still a debate or those who wondered, Jokowi took Legal stages To respond to the purity of his diploma. “He also repeatedly confirmed this UGM, friends, etc. Putra Otto Hasibuan evaluated, if the legal process took place in court, his party also argued that the prosecutor showed the initial diploma of Jokowi before the trial. “Is it really in the trial that must be shown? Yes, it is of course that if necessary, we support it,” continued Yakup. Today, Jokowi, represented by his brother -in -Law, Wahyudi Andrianto, submitted the original document in the form of a secondary school diploma and a diploma from the university to the criminal investigation police for a more in -depth exam. Yakup said that a secondary school diploma and a diploma from the University of Jokowi had been given to investigators to be examined in the forensic laboratory. Read also: Jokowi's lawyer submits the original diploma to the criminal investigation unit linked to the EGGI Sudjana report “Today, we have given everything to Bareskrim to be followed, for a medical-legal laboratory test,” said Yakup. The submission of this diploma of origin was carried out in accordance with the request of the investigator who dealt with a report by the head of the team of the defenders of the Ulama and the activists (TPUA), EGI SUDJANA. In this report, Jokowi is the part reported.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2025/05/09/12280101/pengacara-jokowi-sebut-menunjukkan-ijazah-asli-ke-publik-tak-akan-selesaikan

