



US President Donald Trump has suggested that the American prices on goods from China may arise while senior trade officials from the two largest economies in the world should hold talks.

“You cannot get more. It is at 145, so we know that it drops,” he said, referring to the new import taxes up to 145% imposed on China since returning to the White House.

Trump made these comments during an event to unveil a pricing agreement with the United Kingdom – the first type of this type since he hit countries around the world with high samples in April.

The meeting in Switzerland This weekend is the strongest signal to date that the two parties are ready to defuse a trade war that has sent shock waves via financial markets.

“I think it's a very friendly meeting. They can't wait to do it elegantly,” said Trump about talks with China.

Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Hua Chunying also struck a confident note before talks, saying Beijing has “full confidence” in its ability to manage trade problems with the United States.

Officials from Washington and Beijing are “under increasing economic pressure,” Dan Wang told the Eurasia Group political consulting company at the BBC.

“The recent signals on both sides suggest that a transactional de-escalation is on the table,” she added.

The announcement earlier this week of talks were welcomed as an important first step towards the relaxation of tensions, but analysts have warned that this marks the beginning of what is likely to be long negotiations.

“Systemic frictions between the United States and China will not be resolved soon,” said former American commercial negotiator Stephen Olson.

All prices discounts following this meeting are likely to be “minor”, he added.

The initial negotiations will be led by the US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and the Chinese Deputy Prime Minister and the Economic TSAR He Lifeng.

But “I think everyone recognizes that any final transaction will require the active commitment of the two presidents,” said Olson.

Another commercial expert said that even if the new prices imposed by Trump were raised, the two countries would still have major problems to overcome.

“A realistic objective is probably at best a decline in the bilateral tariffs in the sky, but that would still leave high pricing barriers and various other restrictions,” said former Chinese Division of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Eswar Prasad told BBC News.

On Friday, the official figures in April showed that China exports to the United States fell by more than 20% compared to a year earlier. But at the same time, its total exports increased 8.1% better than expected.

Translections between China and the United States are expected to take place only two days after the United Kingdom has become the first country to conclude a tariff agreement with the Trump administration.

The United States has agreed to reduce import taxes on a fixed number of British cars and authorize a little steel and aluminum in the country without a price, as part of a new agreement.

It also offers relief from other key industries in the United Kingdom of some of the new prices announced by Trump since its inauguration in January.

Countries around the world rush to conclude similar transactions before American import taxes should come into force next month.

Trump announced what he called “reciprocal prices” on dozens of countries in April, but interrupted them shortly after 90 days to give their governments time to negotiate with his administration.

