Approval assessment of President Trump: the survey shows the reflections of the Texans on immigration, prices and more

Austin – President Donald Trump's approval ratings in Texas have equalized to reveal a slight net positive.

After a short honeymoon period after the elections, the Texans now express a 47% approval rating, simply discharging a 46% disapproval through the state, according to a recent Texas Politics Project report.

These figures are comparable to the levels observed during its first mandate, indicates the report. Since the last survey conducted by the TXPP in February, the president's approval notes have dropped five points among the Texas voters, while the disapproval has increased by eight points.

Current approval of President Trump

By figures:

In February, 52% of Texas voters approved the president's performance, while 38% disapproved. According to the report, the current figures, interviewed in April, could represent a return to the normal approval ratings of Trump.

Among the republican voters, those who “strongly approve” the performance of Trump represents 57% of this category, while 1% of Democrats are suitable for the same degree.

If you have trouble seeing this table, click here.

Democrats represent 81% of the “strongly disapprove” category, with a representation of 1% of Republicans.

According to the report, the main factor of Trump approval ratings seems to be its treatment of the economy.

Prices have a negative impact on Trump approval

You more deeply:

While Trump has a slightly positive approval rating overall, 46% of Texans disapprove of his management of the economy, while only 40% approve.

Among these camps, 76% of Republicans approve of the president's work on the economy, while only 11% disapprove of. 87% of democrats disapprove and only 6% approve.

TXPP's report has revealed that prices can have the greatest impact on this aspect of the president's approval rating. 70% of Texans expect prices to lead to higher prices for daily goods, and 46% expect them to cause long -term damage to the national economy.

Immigration efforts are Trump's greatest success

According to TXPP, the treatment of the president of immigration and border security is the only area where it has received a large majority of approval among the Texans.

By figures:

52% of Texas voters approve of this area of ​​Trump's performance, while 38% disapprove of.

Among these categories, 92% of Republicans approved, while 79% of Democrats have disapproved.

52% of Texans believe that recent efforts in the expulsion of undocumented immigrants are good for the State, while only 34% in disagreement.

How can Trump improve his approval from Texas?

Legislative questions:

While the 89th legislative session continues, these are the main problems in the minds of Texas voters, according to the TXPP.

Education: Almost half of Texas voters supported the bill on good schools recently adopted. In addition, 65% of the Texans questioned believe that remuneration should be increased for teachers of public schools. A modified bill prohibiting the THC remains under discussion at the Texas legislature.

You more deeply:

To read the complete Texas Politics Project report, click here.

The source: The information in this article comes from Texas Politics Project. 1,200 voters registered in Texas were interviewed between April 18 and 28. Other information comes from previous FOX reports.

