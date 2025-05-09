There are three ways of which moderate could still save the Conservatives. One is to give up Brexit | Polly Toynbee

TThe Thanksgiving Service for the Grandee Tory Michael Ancram last week looked like the funeral of his group. In the midst of a range of traditional conservatives such as John Major and a multitude of this similar old, an observer tells me that there was no sign of the current gray cabinet: they belong to a different part. After their lowest vote of last week, is it finished?

A sign of life stir among the embers. Everything is not entirely lost, if the silent cohort of moderates listens to a new member of the party. David Gauke joined the Conservative Partywhere he was secretary of justice before being ejected to rebel against Boris Johnsons did not threaten any Brexit agreement. He was not sure that the party would bring him back, he was ready to write on his second rejection, but the computer said yes. He is back to fight and fight again to save his party from his walk to the right in Faragism.

A phalanx of those who expelled and those who walked, as well as silent conservative deputies in parliament, see the light of a chance to create a renewed party with values ​​which they call basic conservatism. Dominic Grieve, the former attorney general and also expelled by Johnson in 2019, is another dismayed in the Gallop campaign of Robert Jenrick to lead the party at the heart of the far right: Jenrick was caught Through the sky revealing its unite the right plan to merge in one way or another with Nigel Farage.

It is not my party, says Grieve, who did not replenish for membership. The party used to note the populist feeling as a problem but of never ignited it or echoes its vitriol. Jenrick heads a racist campaign: there is no other way to describe it, demonizing immigrants like rapists and knife killers who load us freely. His completely reprehensible and attached emotions that cause riots, exactly as a fading.

He points with disgust of Jenricks stream of immigrant hatred published on x: Foreign criminals dodge expulsion. Illegal migrants can stay. Heres Pure Trumpism: Equality, diversity and inclusion have become a Trojan horse for anti-white discrimination. His identity -based recruitment has created, where opportunities are offered on someone's skin color, not the content of their character. This racism sanctioned by the State must end. This former Secretary of Justice pronounces threats from Trumpian against the judiciary: the simplest solution is to withdraw the judges with an activism file. All this, says Grieve, is the brand brand of the new conservative party.

Other moderate conservatives, say sources, will not speak publicly now, but about 20 deputies could join the resistance to a Jenrick approach: no names of fear of deselection. Justine Greening on these pages explained the state of parrot who died of the parties, marking 15% the lowest in local elections, a majority only among the over 70s. But it did not have quite a recipe or a route to catering. What should be? A breathtaking turn.

Public contrition is essential to keep us away from Johnson and Liz Truss, recognizing its effect on the economy, explains Gauke. But here is the big one: repenting Brexit, admitting that it was a serious mistake; Not necessarily advocating an instant joint, but quickly repairing EU relationships. This could summon 4 million conservative remains which, they say, fled after the referendum. Who could do that? Their best hope is that James affable and essentially moderate is intelligently advanced as a former Brexiter to tell the truth about how Brexit has proven, an amazing decision to define these new / old conservatives.

The other essential change, they say, is the electoral reform, the only way to separate from Jenrickism, allowing alternative opinions on the block of the far right of Jenricks and Sachat. The first post is no longer suitable for the five -part voting, say Gauke and other rebels, rightly so. Here, Labor deputies must sit and listen to: their party, which supported electoral reform at its conference, needs it urgently to defend the country against the risk of the extreme right.

Workers could laugh with joy at the disintegration of the conservatives. But in the fight against the extreme right, moderates conservatives are necessary to face faragism. Without them, the country has no moderate alternative to labor law, liberal democrats, greens and others, risking calamity if the work is unpopular in 2029. Work of 63% of the seats for 34% of the votes could be reflected by Farage / Jenrickites. Look at Kent last week, where The reform won 70% of seats out of only 37% of the votesor Exeter where The work exceeded the survey but did not win a single seat.

Naturally, these new / former conservatives have no appeal to the social democrats, after all these conservatives are absolutely conservative. Speaking with them for this chronicle, their model is as follows: they are socially liberal, minimizing cultural wars, but thinks that the awakening has gone far too far. These Helseltinian conservatives are strong on the defense and strong on the regeneration of buildings, such as the old development companies for former ministers. Strongly pro-enterprise, I am told: No longer ignoring productive finances in the South in favor of the loss of Siders in Steel with Scanthorpe. They are a pro-free market and want to expose the faraments of sloppy thought, in particular on nationalization, too far from thatcherism. They want the effectiveness of the public service, saying that work is in the pockets of the unions, on the producers' side, not consumers and some questioning the long -term viability of the welfare state. They question the liberal policies of unrealistic democrats: they are only a protest party, says another. Divided on the slowdown of Net Zero, United on Wed Burnish Excellence and educational opportunity. A pro-quotation tax system would repeal the non-Dom taxes which would expel the rich. Lower taxes and expenses are basically, but pragmatically, only if possible. Defense obligations would collect funds.

The sale is a reasonable party recovering the ambitious and educated middle classes, while calling on the traditional conservatives of the working class with respect for heritage, state institutions, monarchy and parliament. No size of the soap box but an adult political tone. No more Ya-Boo Tory press releases more horrible several times a day, many with totally monthly attacks against work: they would restore a certain political dignity, supporting the government to its right, selectively attacking on key issues.

It is a difficult task. Professor Tim Bale, aficionado on the conservatives, warns that the Lib DEMS are now firmly rooted in the southern conservative lawn. He underlines with a brutal realism that the voters were divided on the left / right axes, the liberal / reactionary axes barely in this quadrant of the nation of socially liberal but economically dry: probably 20% of voters. But in these fractured days, 20% would see the right last. However, all of this is unicorn and rainbow, unless work uses the next four years for electoral reform. If they refuse, they would make it better to be 100% sure that it will not give power to an unspeakable Farage / Jenrick alliance.