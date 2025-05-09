How Head Start dodged the budget cuts of the prevail for the moment





In summary

Head Start Staff and Advocates launched a national campaign to save the program, which Trump eliminated in his draft budget.

Welcome to Calmatters, the only non -profit editorial room devoted solely to covering problems that affect all Californians. Register for Whatmatters to receive the latest news and comments on the most important issues of the Golden State.

Chalons one for 4 -year -old children.

Thanks to an implacable attack on pleading, cajole, lobbying and public pressure, Head Start seems to have dodged the federal budget ax for the moment.

Last month, President Donald Trumps Budget Budget called for the elimination of Head Start, the free early childhood program for low -income families. Project 2025, the roadmap for the conservative policy of heritage foundations, also called for the disappearance of programs, saying that it had little or no academic value.

This triggered an answer all hands on staff of the staff, families and former students, who presented the success of the programs in the propulsion of families out of poverty. The National Head Start Association said that lawyers had sent more than 300,000 letters to the Congress, added more than 50,000 signatures to petitions and attended rallies across the country.

Meanwhile, Head Start defenders went to social networks and national television to plead their case and visited the Republican members of the Congress to convince them of the value of the programs. They stretched their hand directly to the White House. During their free time, lawyers said they had put pressure on everyone, from neighbors to hairdressers to gardeners who even had a distance from the program.

He seems to have worked: Trump's latest budget proposal project, published last week, requests no change in the $ 12.27 billion program. However, the defenders fear that new cuts could wait for us.

We have mobilized absolutely everyone, said Melanee Cottrill, executive director of Head Start in California. We launched a very intensive campaign. We still have a lot of concerns, but right now there is a sigh of relief.

From prenatal to kindergarten

Head Start, launched in 1965, served around 800,000 children last year, including 83,000 in California. Originally a nursery school, the program now serves children from birth to 5 years old. Children take meals and a game -based university program that prepares them for kindergarten, while families get accommodation and professional assistance, references to social and medical services, prenatal visits and parental support.

Just the good amount of news, just the right amount of news, California are the most essential headlines without feeling outdated. Get the most essential titles of California without feeling outdated.

To qualify, families must be below the federal poverty line, which is $ 26,650 for a family of three people, be homeless or receive food assistance. Children with foster family are also eligible.

The program is relatively profitable: the annual cost per student is about $ 13,700, compared to the cost of private preschool, which in California can easily exceed $ 20,000 per year, depending on the location.

Children appreciate a bubble machine and play games during a Dia del Nio celebration in St. Johns ECS Head Start in Chula Vista on April 30, 2025. Photos of Adriana Heldiz, Calmatters

Research is mixed on the efficiency of programs. A study revealed that former students of Head Start had significantly higher rates of graduation in secondary and college. But another study revealed that the children who attended Head Start surpassed their peers at the start, but in the third year, the advantage was almost dissipated.

In any case, the program is extremely popular with families and programs generally have waiting lists.

Head Start helps families in San Diego

Oscar Gomez, vice-president of the board of directors of episcopal community services, a Head Start supplier in San Diego, attended the program as a child growing up in the county of Tulare. While his mother worked in almond and orange orchards nearby and took English lessons, Gomez and his three brothers and sisters learned to share and resolve at 20 years and write their names.

Head Start imbued him with the love of the school and allowed his mother to take courses that led to better remunerated jobs, he said. Gomez continued to get two masters and his mother now leads home visits to Head Start.

I can honestly say that without entry, I would not be where I am today, and there are millions and millions of people like me, said Gomez.

Episcopal Community Services manages 17 Head Start programs, serving 1,200 children from Chula Vista, San Ysidro, San Diego and other communities. Parents generally work in restaurants or local hotels, and 60% share their accommodation with other families.

If they lost Head Start, families should either restrict their working hours or leave their children with neighbors or other family members, arrangements are likely to provide the same program or high-quality services, said Rosa Cabrera-Jaime, director of early education and family services.

Absolutely, some of our families would become safe if they lost Head Start, she said.

Precious Jackson, a single mother of four children, relied on Head Start while she obtained her baccalaureate and works as a substitute school librarian in San Diego. She also attributes one step ahead for having carried out speech therapy to his son, when he did not speak in toddler, and providing an additional academic boost to her daughter, who, according to her, is intellectually good.

Head Start made a huge difference in my life, said Jackson. I do not waste a drop of this opportunity.

Children and families participate in various activities during a Dia del Nio celebration in St. Johns ECS Head Start in Chula Vista on April 30, 2025 .. Photo by Adriana Heldiz, Calmatters

Without Head Start, Shed works two or three jobs just to pay the day care, she said. Now she can plan a career higher. She hopes to obtain her studies soon with a diploma from the online campus of the University of Arizonas and work as a school librarian.

But she rocked with potential cuts to start, which could derail her own education.

For me, Head Start is a necessity, she said. I mean in Congress, Head Start works. Allows you to roll it.

People are afraid

The Congress will publish its budget in the coming weeks, and Head Start defenders are convinced that he will reflect that Trumps wishes to save the program. But it is not guaranteed, and the final budget can still include steep cuts. In addition, they are worried about cuts in other programs, such as Medicaid, which could bring Head Start families to lose health care and other services.

Neither Trump nor the Secretary of Health and Social Services, Robert Kennedy Jr., who supervises Head Start, did not directly solve the Head Start cups, but Trump said that he wanted to present more state education programs and reduce federal spending. Meanwhile, some Republican legislators went out in favor of Head Start, including many members of the California Legislative Assembly who joined their Democratic colleagues last week to send a letter to the Congress asking to protect the program.

HSS cuts have already affected the services, said Cottrill. In the midst of a reduction in the workforce of 10,000 employees, the agency has closed half of its regional centers, including one in San Francisco, causing long delays to obtain aid and receive payments. A ban on HHS on public communications prevented Head Start staff from clarifying funding.

We had programs in the hours after closing their doors, said Cottrill. It has been so difficult to keep morale and keep the staff focused on their work, if they do not know if they will have a job tomorrow and families do not know if they will have a place to take their children.

Head Start staff are also concerned about the anti-divided orders of Trump administrations. The program requires a culturally sensitive approach in class, which includes bilingual education and the meals that children would recognize at home, among others. Staff do not suit you how to comply with Trump's orders while meeting the program requirements.

Tommy Sheridan, deputy director of the National Head Start Association, said the recent tumult had left staff and nervous families.

People are afraid. The fact that the elimination of the time when the start was under study was frightening, he said. Was convinced that Congress will do the right thing, but even a 25% reduction would be quite austere.

.WP-Block-Group__Inner-Container>: Not (H2) {Marge: 16px 40px! important;}. CM-CTA.Long-Ask .WP-Block-Group .WP-Block-Group__Inner-Container {Display: Flex; Gap: 12px; Align-iems: Center;}. 40px; Flex-shrink: 0;}. CM-CM-CM.Long-Ask .WP-Block-Group P {font-size: 18px; Font-Weight: 700; Line-Height: 120%; Spacing letter: -0.36px; Width: 100%;}. 0;}. CM-CTA.Long-Ask .WP-Block-Button__Link {Padding-Left: 40px; Padding-right: 40px;} @ container long-Ask (min-width: 601px) {. CM -CTA.Long -Ask * {Font -Size: 16px;}} @ container long -K -K -K -K (Max -Width: 600px) {. CM-CTA.Long-Ask H2, .cm-cta.long-Ask .WP-Block-Group P {Text-Align: Center;}. CM-CTA.Long-Ask H2 {Background: Linear-Gradient (90DEG, # FFE094 0%, # FFB500 100%); Padding: 12px 20px; Make; 20px; Espacing of letters: -0.4px;}. CM-CTA.Long-Ask .WP-Block-Group .WP-Block-Goup__ Container {Flex-Direction: Column;}. CM-CTA.Long-Ask> .WP-Block-Group__Inner-Container>: Not (H2) {Margin: 16px 20px! Non -partisan and self -employed news from California for all

Were calm, your non -profit and non -partisan information guide.

Our journalists are there to empower you and our mission continues to be essential.

We are independent and non -support. Our trust journalism is free from partisan policy, free from influence of businesses and really free for all Californians. We focus on California's questions. From the environment to homelessness, the economy and even more, we publish the truth without obstacles to keep you informed. We hold people in power responsible. We are surveying and revealing the actions and inactions of powerful people and institutions, and the following consequences.

But we cannot continue to do it without supporting readers like you.

Please give what you can today. Each gift helps.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://calmatters.org/education/2025/05/head-start-california/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos