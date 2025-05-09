Politics
Jokowi's lawyer presented the original diploma to the criminal investigation unit linked to the EGI Sudjana report
Jakarta, kompas.com – The 7th presidential lawyer of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Yakup Hasibuan said, native Jokowi was requested by Criminal investigation To meet the examination needs in the file report of the file of the team of the defenders of the Ulama and the activists (TPUA), EGI SUDJANA.
“So today's agenda is that we are responding to the request for the criminal investigation party to submit or give the Pak Jokowi origin diploma in the context of an investigation with a complaint from Brothi Egi Sudjana,” Yakup said during the meeting during the Bareskrim Lobby criminal investigation, Jakarta on Friday (9/2025).
Yakup said that in a report by the criminal investigation police, Jokowi was the part reported.
“So what was reported by Mr. Jokowi and his diploma seemed to be accused of being false,” he said.
Read also: Jokowi ready to be checked as a criminal investigation concerning the false diploma allegations
Yakup said that a secondary school diploma and a diploma from the University of Jokowi had been given to investigators to be examined in the forensic laboratory.
“Today, we have given everything to Bareskrim to be followed, for a medical-legal laboratory test,” said Yakup.
Yakup said today's document was brought directly by the representative of the Solo Jokowi family, namely Wahyudi Andrianto, who is the brother of Jokowi -In -law.
City of Tribunnews.com, Egidjana and the TPUA team brought Jokowi to the criminal investigation police in December 2024.
The team of Ulama defenders and activists (TPUA) came to the criminal investigation police to report Joko Widodo for the alleged use of S1 false diplomas.
Read also: not present directly, Jokowi represented by sister -in -law with a diploma in Bareskrim
TPUA lawyer, EGI Sudjana, said that until that moment, no one could prove and show Jokowi diploma.
Because, said Egidi, during the Bambang Tri Molyono and Gus Nur test process, broadcasting the false news of a fake diploma of Jokowi, there has never been physical evidence.
In other words, said Egiti, during the trial, there was no witness to the party and reported experts who showed the initial diploma of Jokowi.
“We are here to complain about the headquarters of the national police, how can it happen, because there are 3 legal objectives,” he said at the headquarters of the national police on Monday (11/12/2024).
Read also: The initial diploma of Jokowi was adopted in the criminal investigation police
At that time, EGI also challenged UGM to show the Jokowi diploma to the public.
“Especially also UGM, must be able to prove because he said (the original Jokowi diploma),” he said.
“If he can prove and show it, we will withdraw the report,” added Egi.
Listen News writing And Choice news We are directly on your mobile phone. Choose access to your pillar channel at Komompas.com WhatsApp Channel News: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029vafpbedbpzjzrk13h3d. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp application.
|
Sources
2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2025/05/09/12204691/pengacara-jokowi-serahkan-ijazah-asli-ke-bareskrim-terkait-laporan-eggi
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Sister -in -law graduated from Jokowi to the criminal investigation, I hope the problem quickly solved
- Newcastle steering scouts to look forward to Benjamin Sesko RB Leipzig as a potential replacement by Alexander Isak – Paper Talk | Football news
- Pakistan moves his T20 Cricket Tournament to Dubai because of worries about India conflict
- Plan for Lamar Hunt Us Open Cup Round of 16
- Generation sporty passion that Kenya TT player Ahmed Noorani sent to larger heights
- The economist throws cold water about the trade in the UK Trump
- Fill in gaps: ensuring a comprehensive recovery of the earthquake for the elderly in Myanmar
- Jokowi gave a graduate and graduate diploma in Bareskrim for a forensic test
- News, economics and finance of actions and actions, Sensex, Nifty, Global Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- 2025 NHL Mock Draft, Post-Lottery Edition
- Xi Jinping among the guests of the Victory Day Parade of the Second World War in Russia
- American legislators call for a more difficult position on Erdogan before meeting the Turkish president