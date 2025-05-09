Jokowi's lawyer presented the original diploma to the criminal investigation unit linked to the EGI Sudjana report

Jakarta, kompas.com – The 7th presidential lawyer of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Yakup Hasibuan said, native Jokowi was requested by Criminal investigation To meet the examination needs in the file report of the file of the team of the defenders of the Ulama and the activists (TPUA), EGI SUDJANA.

“So today's agenda is that we are responding to the request for the criminal investigation party to submit or give the Pak Jokowi origin diploma in the context of an investigation with a complaint from Brothi Egi Sudjana,” Yakup said during the meeting during the Bareskrim Lobby criminal investigation, Jakarta on Friday (9/2025).

Yakup said that in a report by the criminal investigation police, Jokowi was the part reported.

“So what was reported by Mr. Jokowi and his diploma seemed to be accused of being false,” he said.

Yakup said that a secondary school diploma and a diploma from the University of Jokowi had been given to investigators to be examined in the forensic laboratory.

“Today, we have given everything to Bareskrim to be followed, for a medical-legal laboratory test,” said Yakup.

Yakup said today's document was brought directly by the representative of the Solo Jokowi family, namely Wahyudi Andrianto, who is the brother of Jokowi -In -law.

City of Tribunnews.com, Egidjana and the TPUA team brought Jokowi to the criminal investigation police in December 2024.

The team of Ulama defenders and activists (TPUA) came to the criminal investigation police to report Joko Widodo for the alleged use of S1 false diplomas.

TPUA lawyer, EGI Sudjana, said that until that moment, no one could prove and show Jokowi diploma.

Because, said Egidi, during the Bambang Tri Molyono and Gus Nur test process, broadcasting the false news of a fake diploma of Jokowi, there has never been physical evidence.

In other words, said Egiti, during the trial, there was no witness to the party and reported experts who showed the initial diploma of Jokowi.

“We are here to complain about the headquarters of the national police, how can it happen, because there are 3 legal objectives,” he said at the headquarters of the national police on Monday (11/12/2024).

At that time, EGI also challenged UGM to show the Jokowi diploma to the public.

“Especially also UGM, must be able to prove because he said (the original Jokowi diploma),” he said.

“If he can prove and show it, we will withdraw the report,” added Egi.



