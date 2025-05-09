



Islamabad: Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, filed a constitutional request on Friday at the High Court of Islamabad (IHC), asking for the release of the word of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister Imran Khan in all cases against him.

Gandapur filed the petition through his advice, Latif Khosa and Shehbaz Khosa, arguing that the current national security situation in Pakistan guarantees extraordinary measures.

He underlined the threat posed by the uninsured aggression of the Indian government led by Modi, including a series of drone attacks against various cities, which, according to Gandapur, put the life of Imran Khan in danger.

In his petition, Gandapur stressed that during Khans' mandate as Prime Minister, relations between Pakistan and India were considerably germinated, Khan openly contesting the government's policies of Modis. He stressed that Modi had been embarrassed several times by Imran Khan on national and international platforms, in particular on issues of great importance for Pakistan.

Imran Khan is considered by Modi as the largest India enemy, who is able to lead Pakistan to unprecedented heights. This fact is sufficient to see that Modi would also occupy Adiala central prison as a potential target to eliminate Imran Khan and leave the Pakistani nation in a new disarray, he said.

Gandapur stressed that the release of the founders of the PTI is essential to promote national unity, to engage its millions of supporters in Pakistan and abroad and to amplify the position of the Pakistans against Indian aggression on the world scene.

The chief minister assured in court that Imran Khan would comply with all conditions of parole, including supervision, regular reports and abstention of all illegal activity.

Gandapur also mentioned that before, a request had been submitted to the Secretary of the Ministry of the Interior of Punjab concerning the parole of Imran Khans, but had not yet received an answer.

The petition also argued that the founders of PTI extended in detention have endangered their health, noting its exemplary conduct in prison without violation of the rules. Gandapur argued that parole serves as a constitutional appeal to prevent arbitrary detention.

