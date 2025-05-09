



In the letter, they warn that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans Actions presents risks for security and regional stability in the eastern Mediterranean, in particular if Ankara should be reintegrated into the F-35 program. Legislators argue that such a decision could upset a delicate balance in the region, citing hegemonic ambitions from Erdogans, its links with Islamist terrorist groups such as Hamas and a constant erosion of democratic standards in Türkiye. The letter describes a series of points that they urge President Trump to approach in any potential meeting with Erdogan. A key problem is the use of F-16 turns provided by the United States to violate Greek airspace. The legislators also oppose the reinstatement of turkeys in the F-35 program, especially since Ankara maintains the S-400 system and continues its destabilizing actions. They underline that the congress adopted legislation in 2019 to prevent the transfer of F-35 aircraft to Turkey due to its purchase of the S-400 Russian system. Another concern raised in the letter is the revisionist policies of Erdogans, which legislators support Russia and undermine the Natos unit. They point out that the S-400 system is incompatible with NATO and the United States technology, posing a security risk. In addition, legislators condemn the Blue Homeland Erdogans doctrine, which they consider a threat to the sovereignty of the maritime areas of Greece and Cyprus. Turkish ships often question the exclusive Greek and Cypriot economic areas, in particular on the demands of natural gas deposits off the coast of Cyprus. The letter also highlights Erdogans' links to senior personalities from Hamas and its support for Hamass declared the objective of eliminating Israel. The legislators refer to Erdogans notes defending Hamas and its refusal to condemn terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians. They also express concerns concerning anti -Semitic and anti -Semitic rhetoric of Erdogans, pointing to cases where he assimilated Israeli actions to those of Hitler. In addition, the legislators draw attention to the illegal occupation of turkeys, describing the invasion of turkeys 51 years ago and the continuous occupation of the northern part of the island. They also condemn the abolition of human rights and political opposition within Turkey, citing the recent arrest of the mayor of Istanbul and a broader repression of political opponents. The letter was signed by a bipartite group of legislators, including Dina Titus, Gregory Meeks, Bradley Scott Schneider, Vern Buchanan, Chris Pappas, Ted W. Place, William R. Keating, Josh Gottheimer, Dan Goldman and 17 other Congress members. Legislators recognize that it is in the United States for Turkey to remain a solid and reliable NATO ally, because the country meets the Defense of GDP expenses to 2% of alliances and occupies a strategic position in a volatile region. However, they warn that the political agenda of President Erdogans often diverges American interests and values. They cite its aspirations to join the BRICS, to seek the status within the Shanghai cooperation organization, to support Islamist groups in Syria and to target Kurdish forces. Legislators urge a more assertive American position on the controversial policies of Erdogans, emphasizing the need for Turkey to respect international law and to respect democratic principles.

