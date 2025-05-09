Jokowi is ready to be examined by Bareskrim concerning the accusations of false diplomas





Jakarta, kompas.com – The 7th presidential lawyer of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Yakup Hasibuan said Jokowi was ready to attend Criminal investigation To be examined as indicated in a report submitted by the head of the team of defenders of the Ulama and activists (TPUA), EGI SUDJANA. “Certainly ready. But we all come back, we subject him to the police,” said Yakup, when he was met during the criminal investigation Bareskrim Lobby, Jakarta, Friday (9/5/2025). Jokowi, he said, would be cooperative in accordance with the needs of the investigator. Today, Jokowi, represented by his brother -in -Law, Wahyudi Andrianto, submitted the original document in the form of a secondary school diploma and a diploma from the university to the criminal investigation police for a more in -depth exam. Read also: not present directly, Jokowi represented by sister -in -law with a diploma in Bareskrim “If later, the investigator sees what he looks like, of course, we will be cooperative and that Mr. Jokowi is also ready. And proven today, the original diploma has been delivered directly,” said Yakup. City of Tribunnews.com, Egidjana and the TPUA team brought Jokowi to the criminal investigation police in December 2024. The team of Ulama defenders and activists (TPUA) came to the criminal investigation police to report Joko Widodo for the alleged use of S1 false diplomas. TPUA lawyer EGI Sudjana said that until that moment, no one could prove and show the Jokowi diploma. Because, said Egidi, during the Bambang Tri Molyono and Gus Nur test process, broadcasting false news on the fake diplomas of Jokowi, there has never been physical evidence. In other words, said Egiti, during the trial, there was no witness to the party and reported experts who showed the initial diploma of Jokowi. Read also: The initial diploma of Jokowi was adopted in the criminal investigation police “We are here to complain about the headquarters of the national police, how can it happen, because there are 3 legal objectives,” he said at the headquarters of the national police on Monday (11/12/2024). At that time, EGI also challenged UGM to show the Jokowi diploma to the public. “Especially also UGM, must be able to prove because he said (the original Jokowi diploma),” he said. “If he can prove and show it, we will withdraw the report,” added Egi.

