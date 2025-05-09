Dedi Mulyadi The next Jokowi? Political parties must present leaders who can provide solutions





loading…

Western Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi and former president Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Photos / Arif Julianto and Isra Triansyah

Jakarta – The figure of the western java governor DEDI MULYADI Going surveying in the national political arena. The man born in Subang, West Java, April 12, 1971 is increasingly known to the public because he is diligent in Ngonten. – The figure of the western java governorGoing surveying in the national political arena. The man born in Subang, West Java, April 12, 1971 is increasingly known to the public because he is diligent in Ngonten. Consequently, the former Purwakarta regent was also nicknamed governor of content. Not some Internet users who call KDM or Kang dedi Mulyadi as the next Jokowi . Responding to this, political observers and the director of the Indonesian political house Fernando Emas considered reasonable. Fernando also considers KDM with Jokowi to have something in common. Read also: Profile aura Cinta, Bekasi adolescent who was viral after the debate with Dedi Mulyadi https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=npi3qzvz0zg Naturally, if there are those who assume that Dedi Mulyadi is the next Joko Widodo (Jokowi) because since the start of his leadership as a governor of West Java has always used social media to publish his activities, Fernando told Sindonews on Friday (9/5/2025). Just like Jokowi who, when he was the governor of Jakarta, used the media to publish his activities. DEDI MULYADI and JOKOWI were both the leaders of the mayor or the district whose management was also sensational and invited the attention of the public, he continued. In addition, Fernando said, it seems that the motivation of the two is also the same as the regional head to build a political career at a higher level. I also saw that the position of regional chief currently carried out by Dedi Mulyadi to be able to lead to national level positions as president or vice-president, he said. Read also: Dedi Mulyadi prohibits donations on the road, it is a resident of Bekasi So, he continued, Dedi Mulyadi has maximized the use of social media to publish his activities so that popularity and electability are better. According to Fernando, regional leaders should prioritize their work to publish what they are doing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.sindonews.com/read/1565443/12/dedi-mulyadi-the-next-jokowi-parpol-harus-hadirkan-pemimpin-yang-bisa-beri-solusi-1746774321 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos