Politics
With the trade on the trade of Donald Trump, the malignant momentum of Brexit is again at work
CWe then have Keir Starmer. You succeeded where Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Boris Johnson and Theresa May all failed. Relatively modest, the US-UK trade agreement can be, it is a diplomatic and political coup for the Labor government.
Its disclosure was almost theatrically timed to arrive at the 80th anniversary of the Allied victory in Europe and hot in the heel of the most extensive potential economic treaty with India.
But let's not lose our sense of perspective. Overall, the improvements due to the trade guaranteed by this administration and its predecessors with the region of transpacific partnership (including Japan, South Korea and Malaysia), with Australia, with New Zealand, and now with India and the United States, must be applauded. But they do not do much to take into account the serious losses for the British economy inflicted by Brexit.
Easier access for goods and lower prices in a few key sectors is in a different league and lower than the complete affiliation of the European Union, which, collectively, is still by far our most important market, the source of supplies and in the past of investment and work. Nothing is getting closer or can never be the potential of the EU and the Customs Union of the EUS.
And it is there that each new trade agreement that Great Britain concludes, if not good news, is a massive problem because it is increasingly difficult for the United Kingdom to join the European Union. The American agreement is no different: he actually put in bed hopes to return to Brexit.
You could, if you have been very lucky, build commercial offers so that they are compatible with membership in the EU single market or even reset even that Starmer is still pursuing (although this is also complicated). But membership of the EU customs union is literally impossible with distinct British trade agreements with third parties. This is the interest of a customs union a common external rate imposed by all members, allowing a price trade and without quota within the customs union.
If we wanted to join the EU (and this is not a fanciful proposal as the years go by and the realities of Brexit still flow), we should have tear our existing treaties with India, Australia, New Zealand, trans-Pacific partnership and new arrangements with the United States. This would make negotiations much more difficult and create a new wave of uncertainty about the economic future of the UKS which would be bad for investment and faith in the British as a reliable long -term partner.
It is again the malignant impulse of Brexit at work. This made the country poorer, and therefore more desperate to obtain agreements. Australian and Kiwi transactions were rather Precipitation agreed for political reasons because Johnson and Truss wanted Brexit to win.
Now, without negotiating the weight of the world's largest market, the British had to accept the terms they can obtain from economic superpowers in America and India.
But by winning these transactions, a new agreement on the joint of the EU becomes more difficult. He actually anchored Brexit as an increasingly permanent fact of economic life.
Psychologically, the British gradually lose the feeling that their destiny lies in Europe, despite all the defense, security and economic pressures which still make the most rational and realistic house for British ambitions. The agreements with India and the United States, so superficially welcome and appetizing, contain what is equivalent to a poisoned pill with regard to the destiny of the Britains in Europe.
Sorry to spoil the party.
|
