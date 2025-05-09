In the afternoon of May 8, 2025, local time, Russian president Vladimir Putin had a conversation on tea with Chinese president Xi Jinping at the office of the president of Kremlin.

Xi Jinping noted that the world has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation. As long as China and Russia maintain strategic resolution and confirm strategic coordination, no force can prevent the two countries from achieving national development and revitalization; No force can shake the will of the two peoples to pursue an eternal work and no force can retain the dominant trends of global multipolarity and economic globalization. Xi Jinping said he wanted to maintain close communication with President Vladimir Putin to lead the Directorate of Chinese-Russia and Contribution to World Governance.

Vladimir Poutinsaid Russia and China have always held together through thick and thin mutual support, and friendship between the two countries is unbreakable. He expressed his preparation to maintain close strategic communication with President Xijinping, to provide strategic advice for the development of bilateral relations, to jointly meet the challenges posed by the international landscape of the composer, to deepen the complete strategic coordination, to safeguard the common interests of the two countries and to promote the development of a just, democratic and multipolar world.

The two heads of state had an exchange of views on the Ukrainian crisis and other questions. Xi Jinping noted with regard to the crisis of Ukraine, China defends and maintains common, complete, cooperative and sustainable security. The legitimate security problems of all countries must be taken seriously and the deep causes of the crisis must be addressed. China welcomes all the efforts conducive to peace and expects to the equitable and sustainable peace agreement of Torachinga which is binding and accepted by all the parties concerned by the dialogue.

Vladimir Putin much appreciated the objective and impartial position of China on the political regulations for the crisis of Ukraine, declaring that Russia was willing to engage in peace talks without preconditions and hopes that Torach is fair and lasting.