Politics
Xi Jinping has a conversation on tea with Russian President Vladimir Putin_ministry for Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China
In the afternoon of May 8, 2025, local time, Russian president Vladimir Putin had a conversation on tea with Chinese president Xi Jinping at the office of the president of Kremlin.
Xi Jinping noted that the world has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation. As long as China and Russia maintain strategic resolution and confirm strategic coordination, no force can prevent the two countries from achieving national development and revitalization; No force can shake the will of the two peoples to pursue an eternal work and no force can retain the dominant trends of global multipolarity and economic globalization. Xi Jinping said he wanted to maintain close communication with President Vladimir Putin to lead the Directorate of Chinese-Russia and Contribution to World Governance.
Vladimir Poutinsaid Russia and China have always held together through thick and thin mutual support, and friendship between the two countries is unbreakable. He expressed his preparation to maintain close strategic communication with President Xijinping, to provide strategic advice for the development of bilateral relations, to jointly meet the challenges posed by the international landscape of the composer, to deepen the complete strategic coordination, to safeguard the common interests of the two countries and to promote the development of a just, democratic and multipolar world.
The two heads of state had an exchange of views on the Ukrainian crisis and other questions. Xi Jinping noted with regard to the crisis of Ukraine, China defends and maintains common, complete, cooperative and sustainable security. The legitimate security problems of all countries must be taken seriously and the deep causes of the crisis must be addressed. China welcomes all the efforts conducive to peace and expects to the equitable and sustainable peace agreement of Torachinga which is binding and accepted by all the parties concerned by the dialogue.
Vladimir Putin much appreciated the objective and impartial position of China on the political regulations for the crisis of Ukraine, declaring that Russia was willing to engage in peace talks without preconditions and hopes that Torach is fair and lasting.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.fmprc.gov.cn/mfa_eng/xw/zyxw/202505/t20250509_11618135.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- UK 80. Complies the anniversary with two-minute silence
- Xi Jinping has a conversation on tea with Russian President Vladimir Putin_ministry for Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China
- Shooting victim confronts his killer
- With the trade on the trade of Donald Trump, the malignant momentum of Brexit is again at work
- Exports from Chinas April to plunging 21%, global expeditions leaps 8.1%
- India and Pakistan accuse drone strikes as a mountain of tension BBC News
- Insider's views on Texas measles outbreak: Shot
- Dedi Mulyadi The next Jokowi? Political parties must present leaders who can provide solutions
- University of Brighton to open UK's largest indoor cricket academy
- Here is your last chance to get free tickets for test events in the national games
- Xi Jinping supports Putin's position on the war against Ukraine
- 5 biggest questions on the way to the avalanche out of season