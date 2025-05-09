Jala Hoaks Jakarta





Friday May 9, 2025 Disinformation Circulating videos on Facebook that are said to arrest two people in the event of accusation of false diploma 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). EXPLANATION Based on the search results of the Jalahoaks team, it is known that the claim is not true. Reporting from Kompas.com (07/05/2025), the video circulating on Facebook is the result of the modification of the video on the YouTube channel of the East Tribune with the title “Luwu Police unloading cases of fraud candidates for students of Bintara Polri, 2 people were arrested!” which was broadcast on April 16, 2025. The video of the news in the eastern stands did not discuss the arrest of the accusations of false diplomas in Jokowi. The news of the news discussed the arrest of the suspects in cases of fraud with the recruitment of potential students of the national police 2024 occurring in Luwu, South Sulawesi. Reporting from Lontasperkoro.com (04/17/2025), Luwu police chief, said Akbp Arisandi, the two authors made promises to the victims of fraud with the recruitment of potential students of the national police. The potential student of Bintara Polri registered in 2024. The promise was to pass the selection of the Bintara national police as long as he paid a sum of money. The Luwu police chief said, the value of the awards requested by 2 authors in order to pass the selection of the Bintara National Police between 300 million RPs to 400 million RPs per student potential. To convince the victims, HA cooperated with MR. Ha is a resident of the village of Pelalan, East Lamasi district, Luwu Regency. He is his work as an entrepreneur. His work is to find children who wish to participate in the national police and to offer help to succeed in the selection. While MR's initials are residents of Palopo City. To the victims. Mr. claimed to be a high officer of the rank of inspector general (inspector general) of the national police, even if he was not a member of the national police. Parents of potential students from Bintara Polri composed of the initials SC, EP, AD and ZM, simply believe in the mode produced by the authors. Then, the victims gave money with a total of 750 million rupees to the authors. The details, the initials SC have undergone a loss of 51 million rupees, EP RP149 million, ADPP385 million and ZM RP165 million. After the delivery of money, obtaining the Diploma of Potential Students from the National Police Bintara was officially announced by the national police. However, the children of the victims were not listed in the list of potential students of the national police who died. Instantly, the victims contacted the authors. Feeling deceived, the victims reported the Luwu police station. Luwu police chief said Lowu Satreskrim police police have entered into proofs from the authors. Among them, five mobile units, a number of mobile SIM cards, proof of transaction transactions, false missions, as well as photos and documents related to potential students. CONCLUSION Video on Facebook which is supposed to be the arrest of two people in the event of accusations of false diploma 7th president Jokowi is not true. In fact, the video is a video of the arrest of the arrest of suspects in the case of fraud with the recruitment of potential students from Bintara Polri 2024 in Luwu, South Sulawesi. Source of fact: https://www.kompas.com/cekfakta/read/2025/05/07/153800382/-hoaks-dua-orang-ditangkap-karena-kasus-tuduhan-ijazah https://youtu.be/tzvrwpjpfs8?si=-hbty3YGHKVP2 https://lintasperkoro.com/baca-9162-penipuan-calon-bintara-polri-menyamar-jadi-irjen-korban-diminta-rp-400-juta

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jalahoaks.jakarta.go.id/detail/Hoaks-Dua-Orang-Ditangkap-karena-Kasus-Tuduhan-Ijazah-Palsu-Presiden-Ke-7-Joko-Widodo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

