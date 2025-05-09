PM Modi to inaugurate the latest metro 3 segment in August: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis





People go around a metro train after the inauguration of the BKC-World section of Mumbai Metro Aqua Line-3, in Mumbai, Friday May 9, 2025. Photo credit: PTI

The chief minister of Maharashtra, becoming Fadnavis, Friday May 9, 2025) inaugurated phase 2a of the underground metro of Mumbai Line 3, connecting the Bandra-Kurla complex (BKC) to Acharya Atre Chowk, and announced that the final segment of the corridor will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister will narrate Modi in August. Describing Metro Line 3 as an engineering marvel, Mr. Fadnavis said that the project has overcome important geological and logistical challenges when it was executed. We came from the Mithi river and built metro stations in crowded areas like Girgaon. There are only two stations left, and once finished, line 3 will be fully operational, he said. Following the inauguration, Mr. Fadnavis and the deputy minister Eknath Shinde undertook a turn on the newly completed section. The 9.77 km segment, including six stations, received a security authorization earlier this week from the Metro rail security commissioner. It will be open to the public from Saturday. The Colaba-Bandra-Seepz corridor (Metro Line 3) is the first Underground metro project in the metropolitan region of Mumbai (MMR). The first phase, connecting Aarey to BKC, became operational in October 2024. The last section, from Eharya Atre Chowk to Colaba (phase 2b), extends over 10.99 km and includes 11 stations, finally connecting the Cuff parade to the central commercial districts of the city. Since 2022, we have accelerated the execution of all the metro lines. Next year, 50 km of new lines will be added, followed by an additional 50 km the following year, considerably improving public transport in the MMR, said Fadnavis. According to Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (MMRCL), line 3 fully operational should serve approximately 13 Lakh passengers per day, each train eight coaches welcoming up to 2,500 commuters. Since its launch, the Aarey-BKC section has recorded a cumulative job of more than 41.6 Lakh, with a daily average of 20,030 passengers. Transparent connectivity in the midst of urban challenges The newly inaugurated section connects key shopping centers such as BKC and Worli to cultural monuments, notably the temple of Siddhivinayak, Mahim Dargah, Mahim Church, Shivaji Park and several leading theaters. The estimated journey time through the section is 15 minutes. Construction was faced with several obstacles, including complex tunnels under rocky land, coastal regulatory authorizations, traffic management in dense urban areas, land acquisition and mangroves authorizations and trees. The officials said that despite these constraints, the corridor promises to relieve congestion along the Western Express and the suburbs, while improving multimodal connectivity in Mumbai.

