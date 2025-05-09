ITB supported the student Mème Prabowo-Jokowi Kissing





Bandung: Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) will provide assistance to students containing SSS who makes President Prabowo SUBIANTO kissing with the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo who spreads on social networks. Now, the student of the Faculty of Fine Arts and Conception (FSRD) is appointed suspect and in charge of the Information and Electronic Transactions Act (ITE). According to the director of communication and public relations ITB N. Nuralala Arief, his party coordinated with the Student Parents Association (IOM) to provide assistance to SSS. Even SSS's parents came to ITB and apologized for the student's behavior. “The parents of the students came to ITB (Friday, May 9, 2025) and declared an apology. We also coordinated with the Student Parents Association (IOM), the campus continues to provide assistance to students,” Nurlaela said in an official statement on Friday, May 9, 2025. Itb also, admitted Nurlalala, had coordinated intensively and in collaboration with various parties, in particular the police. He continued his effort to respond to the arrest and determination of the status of the student suspect. “ITB has coordinated intensively and in collaboration with various parties,” he said. Previously, the national police arrested a student from the Faculty of Arts and Design (SRD) of the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) with the initials SSS. The arrest of the tail is suspected of modifying photos of President Prabowo Suubianto and the 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “Justify that a woman with the initials SSS was arrested and treated,” said the Karo Penmas public relations division of the national police brigadier, General Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko, when he was confirmed on Friday, May 9, 2025.

